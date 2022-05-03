Town of Monument to host ‘Party for the Parks’
Mark your calendars: Monument residents and town visitors are invited to spend a day with friends and family to support local parks.
This summer the town will host a family-friendly “Party for the Parks” event to raise money to benefit the Monument Parks Department. Residents can enjoy a beer garden, food trucks, vendors and live music performed by Reckless Kelly, Kristen Foreman, Lendon James and The Highway 34 Band, and Savanna Chestnut.
The event is scheduled from noon to 9 p.m. July 16 at 17360 Jackson Creek Parkway in Monument, near the YMCA.
General admission is $25 per person. Buy tickets online at tinyurl.com/y2vtm6uu.
Black Forest Festival seeks volunteers, sponsors
The We Are Black Forest volunteer team has begun planning the 2022 Black Forest Festival, planned for Aug. 13 with live music, demonstrations and the return of the outhouse races.
Planners seek sponsors for the event, which will also include the fourth annual Black Forest Biergarten scheduled for Aug. 12. All funds raised will help pay for the festival. Net proceeds from the event will be donated to nonprofits and local charities. Sponsorship levels range from $200 to $600.
This year, the event’s chief festival officer is retiring and planners are seeking a new lead to join the team. Others interested in volunteering generally to plan and run the event are also needed.
Learn more about the festival, how to volunteer or sponsor the event, and reserve your booth online at weareblackforest.com.