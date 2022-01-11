Colorado Springs artist wins national Genoa Healthcare art contest
A Colorado Springs resident is among 13 winners in a nationwide art contest sponsored by Genoa Healthcare, the nation’s largest provider of pharmacy services in behavioral health. Aidan Glaser was awarded by the Genoa pharmacy located within Diversus Health Jet Wing Counseling, Psychiatric and Addiction Center in north Colorado Springs.
Glaser’s piece was chosen from a record 700 submissions to the contest, which was launched a decade ago to recognize and celebrate the mental health benefits of art.
“Art is a way for me to decompress and just focus on being creative,” said Glaser. “I have a lot of fun with it, and being proud of my work is a great feeling.”
Glaser’s piece is an oil painting on panel featuring two girls swimming amid multi-shaded blue swirls. Winning artworks are showcased in a virtual art gallery and will be featured in Genoa’s 2022 calendar, which is distributed at its more than 600 pharmacies nationwide.
“The effects of COVID-19 have increased feelings of stress and anxiety for a lot of people,” said Jordan Bendinelli, Genoa Healthcare director of pharmacy operations in Colorado. “Our consumers and staff members tell us the art contest is a great outlet to share their talents and boost their mental health.”
Art can play a valuable role in boosting mental health. A study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that painting, drawing and music, can reduce anxiety, stress and mood disturbances. The contest was meant to provide a way for Genoa Healthcare pharmacies to engage with the people they serve in a creative and meaningful way.
Education updates
- Bhaskar Reddy Bathula, of Colorado Springs (80921), has graduated from University of the Cumberlands, Williams, Kentucky, with a Master of Science in Information Technology.
- Jameson R. Bush, of Monument, was named to the Fall 2021 Honor Roll at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas. He is a Management major.
- Katie Doiron, of Monument, was named to the 2021 fall semester Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio.
- Alianna Higgins, of Colorado Springs (80921), made the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Hastings College in Hastings, Neb.
- Mackenzie Pepper, of Monument (80132), was named to the Saint Mary’s College Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester. The college is in Notre Dame, Indiana.
- Saxon Wright, of Monument, was named to the Fall 2021 President’s List at Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb.
- The following Tri-Lakes-area residents were named to fall 2021 Dean’s List at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas: Lisanne Cheatham, a Sophomore stuyding integrated marketing communication, of Colorado Springs (80908); Katie Nalley, a sophomore stuyding special education, of Monument (80132); Jenna Lewis, a Senior stuyding interior design, of Monument (80132); and Kylea Roitsch, a freshman studying health studies, of Colorado Springs (80908).
MVEA accepting scholarship applications
Mountain View Electric Association is awarding up to $27,000 in scholarships to members, or their dependents, who are continuing their education.
MVEA’s scholarship program includes 17 $1,000 scholarships to accredited colleges, universities, junior or community colleges. MVEA also offers one $2,000 Power Engineer Scholarship for a current college student pursuing a power engineering career, two $2,000 Power Lineman Scholarships for those pursuing a career through a lineworker training program, and up to four $1,000 Vocational/Technical scholarships. Applicants for the Power Lineman Scholarship and Vocational/Technical Scholarships can be non-traditional students, or those not immediately entering college following their high school graduation.
Recipients will be chosen through a computerized, random selection procedure out of all qualified applicants.
Visit www.mvea.coop/scholarships to fill out an application and for more information. Scholarship applications are due by Monday, Jan. 17.
MVEA is an electric cooperative that was organized in 1941. It serves more than 51,000 members and over 60,000 meters in portions of eight counties — Arapahoe, Crowley, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Lincoln, Pueblo, and Washington.
CSPD seeking volunteers for Victim Advocacy Unit
The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Victim Advocacy Unit is seeking volunteers to help provide support and critical resources to crime victims in Colorado Springs.
The unit provides services and support to those who have been victimized by crimes that are covered by Colorado’s Victim Rights Act. Some of the services include:
Immediate crisis intervention and safety planning (24 hours a day, 7 days a week on-call victim assistance)
Information on the Colorado’s Victim Rights Act Assistance in completing applications for the Crime Victim Compensation Fund
Referrals to community agencies and resources
Support during the investigative process and education on the criminal justice system
Arrangement of interpretation services for victims with limited English proficiency
Information and assistance on obtaining protection orders
Volunteers work side-by-side with fulltime staff members.
After applying, those who are selected to become a VAU volunteer will be provided 72 hours of specialized training at the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy starting March 21. The academy is comprised of four-hour classes on Monday and Thursday evenings.
Participants will be trained in victim advocacy skills including crisis intervention, community resources and Victim Advocacy Unit operations. Students will also gain a general understanding on the various units and functions of the Colorado Springs Police Department.
In conjunction with the academy, on-the-job training is provided to those volunteers recruited to the unit. Applications are due March 7.
Complete the application at springscaps.org. All applicants are required to complete a criminal background check and polygraph prior to enrollment in the training academy.
