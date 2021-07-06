Parade of Ponds raises $2,500 for charity
The 15th Annual Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds charity pond and waterfall tour, held June 26-27, was a success despite “some rain on our parade,” organizers said. The parade route consisted of 16 residential and commercial stops throughout Colorado Springs, Monument and the surrounding area.
Ponds of various sizes and shapes were showcased along with many trendy pondless waterfalls, streams and spring fountains. The attendees voted, and the 2021 Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds and Waterfalls People’s Choice Winner is tour stop No. 16, The Spruce Pond. This extravagant 21-foot by 16-foot pond and bog plant filter has a 45-foot long stream twisting and tumbling down 10 feet of vertical drop and is powered by two pumps.
Purely Ponds generated and proudly donated $2,500 this year to The Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region. The Boys & Girls Club mission is simple: To inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. This organization provides programs that help young people succeed in school, stay healthy, learn important life skills, pursue interests in the arts and sports and explore vocational choices.
Education updates
- Monument residents Kate Devine (bachelor of arts in international affairs); Darienne Foerster (bachelor of arts in psychology); Amelia Hovanec (bachelor of arts in environmental and sustainability studies, bachelor of arts in geography); Robert Kaylor (bachelor of arts in theatre arts, summa cum laude); Erin Naumann (bachelor of science in audiology and speech-language sciences); Lauren Wells (bachelor of science in sport and exercise science); and Madison Wolfe (bachelor of science in sport and exercise science) earned degrees and honors from the University of Northern Colorado.
- Amy Gentry (80908) earned a master of social work from Widener University in Chester, Pa.
- Katherine Harris, MaKayla Kocher and Zebulon Swope, all of Monument, and Lauren Sauley, of Palmer Lake, were named to the spring President’s List at the University of Wyoming.
- Megan Manst (bachelor’s degree in learning behavior specialist and ESL endorsement) and Anne Mattie (master’s degree in family nurse practitioner), both of Monument, graduated from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill.
- Ashlee Sample, of Monument, was named to the spring Dean’s List at Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y.
- Caitlin Vaillencourt, of Monument, earned a bachelor of science in nursing from Valdosta State University in Georgia.
The following is a list of honors and graduation accomplishments by Baylor University students from the area:
- Emily Elaine Cinnamon (80908) earned a master of science in mechanical engineering; Sarah Elizabeth Freed (80908) earned a bachelor of science in psychology; Margaret Elaine McCutcheon (80921) earned a bachelor of science in chemistry in mathematics, summa cum laude; Kyle Andrew Meredith (80921) earned a bachelor of arts in history; Raquel Naomi Neal (80908) earned a bachelor of science in neuroscience; and Emily Sarah Tracey (80908) earned a bachelor of science in computer science, summa cum laude, school of engineering & computer science.
- Monument residents Christina Veronica Araje (bachelor of science, mathematics, cum laude, college of arts and sciences), Hayden Matthew Baroni (bachelor of business administration, finance; entrepreneurship and corporate Innovation), Colleen Royce Dockins (nursing) Ashlin McKenzie Gray (bachelor of arts in university scholar, magna cum laude); Garth J. S. Terlizzi III (computer science); Tyler Trego (bachelor of arts in environmental studies) also earned degrees from Baylor.
- Paige Applegate (bachelor of science in sport and exercise science, bachelor of science in nutrition, summa cum laude); Rachel Bennett (bachelor of arts in psychology); Shelby Brown (bachelor of science in audiology and speech-language sciences, upper division honors); Natalie Crouch (bachelor of science in biological sciences, upper division honors, magna cum laude); Natalie Crouch (bachelor of science in chemistry, upper division honors, magna cum laude); and Austin Sack (bachelor of arts in journalism, bachelor of arts in communication studies), all of Larkspur, received degrees and honors from the University of Northern Colorado.
Colorado Springs Health Foundation seeks board members
The Colorado Springs Health Foundation seeks three volunteers to serve on its Board of Trustees starting early 2022.
The city of Colorado Springs entered into a lease of Memorial Health System to UCHealth effective Oct. 1, 2012. As part of that lease, the City established the Colorado Springs Health Foundation, whose mission is to provide grants to target immediate health care needs and encourage healthy living in El Paso and Teller counties.
A nine-member Board of Trustees governs the affairs of the Foundation. Trustees are nominated by the mayor and appointed by city council. Trustees must be at least 21 and residents of the city of Colorado Springs. The Foundation seeks candidates with knowledge, expertise, education or experience in one or more of the following areas:
- Behavioral health (mental health and/or substance use disorders)
- Investments/Finance
- Health-focused nonprofit service delivery
In addition, the Foundation seeks candidates who provide diverse perspectives and lived experience relevant to the work of improving community health. This is a volunteer position, and requires a minimum commitment of six hours per month. Trustees can serve up to three, three-year terms.
Those interested should complete the online application at coloradosprings.gov/boards. Applications are due by 5 p.m. July 31.
For more information about the trustee role, contact Cari Davis, executive director of Colorado Springs Health Foundation, at 79-510-2204 or cdavis@cshf.net.