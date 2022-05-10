CSU Extension to hold class on how to improve quality, safety of homegrown fruits and vegetables
Farmers who want to improve the quality and safety of their homegrown fruits and vegetables can learn how to do so at a discounted class hosted by Colorado State University Extension.
CSU Extension – El Paso County is partnering with the Colorado Produce Safety Collaborative to offer a class on fresh produce cold chain management. This class is available to attend in person or online.
The workshop will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Topics to be covered include:
Understanding produce physiology, as well as how precooling systems lead to improved produce quality and maintaining the cold chain
Cold chain and post-harvest best practices
Hands-on activities (such as monitoring temperatures, cleaning and sanitizing)
Mitigating risks with the system used, from icing to hydrocooling to different models of coolers
The importance of keeping it clean! Food contact surface sanitation and cold chain practices
A modified trailer on-site will have Cool-Bot technology
Find more information and register online at tinyurl.com/yypa9682.
A discounted registration fee of $25 — a $100 discount —is offered thanks to the support of Friends of Extension in El Paso County and the Colorado Produce Safety Alliance. Those who attend in person will receive lunch.
For more information, contact Michele.Ritchie@colostate.edu.
Volunteers needed for El Paso County Park Advisory Board
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Park Advisory Board. Applications for the open position are due by Monday.
The board seeks three residents, one to represent District 5, which includes the central portion of the county; one to represent District 1, the northern portion; and one to represent District 4, the southern portion.
The Park Advisory Board reviews and comments on items and proposals related to park policies, philosophies and objectives, and makes formal recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners.
The Park Advisory Board meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. in Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs.
The volunteer application is located at elpasoco.com and can be accessed at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer
Send completed applications by email to ingridmobley@elpasoco.com or my mail to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
AARP seeks nominees for 2022 community service award
AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Colorado Andrus Award for Community Service, honoring Coloradans aged 50 and older who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.
“AARP Colorado is excited to shine a light on those in our state who are using what they’ve learned in life to make a difference in the lives around them,” AARP Colorado State Director Bob Murphy said.
Nominations will be evaluated by AARP Colorado based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.
AARP Colorado Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:
Nominee must be 50 years or older.
The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. Volunteers receiving small stipends to cover the costs associated with the volunteer activity are eligible.
The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose.
The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.
Partisan political achievements, accomplishments or service may not be considered.
Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.
Previous Andrus Award recipients are not eligible.
Volunteers serving on the Andrus Award selection committee are not eligible.
AARP staff members are not eligible.
This is not a posthumous award.
Contact Jeremiah Mora at jmora@aarp.org for more information and a nomination form. The application deadline is July 15.
The AARP Andrus Award for Community Service is an annual awards program developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society. Last year, AARP recognized 49 outstanding individuals and couples from around the country.