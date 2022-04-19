Education updates
Blake Miller, a native of Colorado Springs, was recently initiated into the Emory University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 578 new initiates from 25 universities in March.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office seeks language interpreter volunteers
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Language Services Volunteer Unit is seeking individuals to join our team of dedicated volunteers. The LSVU is comprised of citizen volunteers who work alongside the staff of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Specific areas of service include the following:
- Provide accurate, literal, and timely translation of verbal, written, and audio communications occurring between Sheriff’s Office personnel and non-English speaking individuals
- Attend position-related training
- Instruct and advise Sheriff’s Office personnel in the language services function, its availability, coordination, and utilization capabilities
- Complete written translation projects of some of the standard forms utilized in the day-to-day operations of the Sheriff’s Office
Applications are available online to print at bit.ly/3lp91mE and should be mailed or delivered to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Program Coordinator, Laurie Thomas, 27 E. Vermijo Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903, or emailed to LaurieThomas@elpasoco.com. Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 22.
For more information about the LSVU, visit epcsheriffsoffice.com or contact Deputy Edwin Kohl at Edwinkohl@elpasoco.com or 719-520-7182, ext 40075.
Applications being accepted for Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy
The Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announce the 7th Annual Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy.
The Academy provides young adults with a unique opportunity to learn about the operations of regional law enforcement agencies in El Paso County. The CSPD and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are the host agencies for this four-day class. Courses include SWAT, K-9, Explosives Unit, criminal investigations, drone presentation, search and rescue, and negotiator training.
The Academy will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 13-16, at Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy, 4220 E. Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs (80909).
Interested applicants must be between the ages of 13-17, must be El Paso County residents and currently enrolled in or recently graduated from a school in El Paso County. Applications must be printed, completed and received by 3 p.m. May 9. Note: the “Academy Participation Liability Waiver and Indemnification Agreement” must be signed in the presence of a Notary Public. Notary Public services for the Teen Academy may be obtained at any CSPD police station at no cost. For additional information, contact CSPD SRO Langlais at 719-499-6128 or EPSO SRO Adkisson at 719-208-1397.
Application Link: coloradosprings.gov/police-department/page/pikes-peak-regional-law-enforcement-teen-academy.
Submit completed applications to:
Colorado Springs Police Department
ATTN: SRO Unit
4110 Tutt Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Video Highlights from the 2021 Teen Academy: vimeo.com/695784803
PPACG Citizen Advisory Committee: Call for applications
The Community Advisory Committee serves as the formal mechanism for the active participation of citizens in the planning, promotion, and evaluation of activities of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments. The CAC is a non-technical body comprised of volunteers who offer a citizen’s perspective on issues such as transportation planning, aging issues, air and water quality, economic development and military planning in the Pikes Peak region. The CAC also ensures the responsiveness and accountability of government, helps create better plans and activities, and generates support for regional cooperation.
The CAC nominates citizens-at-large members, and member governments and community organizations nominate their respective representatives. The Board of Directors approves all nominations.
CAC members are expected to:
- Identify problems and needs within their respective communities that relate to PPACG programs
- Generate new ideas and alternatives for PPACG action
- Review and evaluate PPACG planning products and activities
- Recommend priorities for allocation of PPACG program funds
- Share information about PPACG programs with respective communities and organizations
- Advise PPACG on appropriate public involvement strategies and activities
- Advocate a regional perspective for problem-solving
- Ensure a broad-based, inclusive committee environment
The committee meets at 3 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month. CAC member terms are 3 years and are limited to 2 terms. The CAC is currently seeking applications for at-large citizen representatives to offer a citizen’s perspective on PPACG issues. There is one vacancy.
complete the volunteer application at ppacg.org/volunteer/#application and email to Jessica McMullen, JMcMullen@ppacg.org, by 5 p.m. May 2.
The Pikes Peak region’s 16 local governments join together in PPACG to collaborate on issues that cross political boundaries and to reach solutions that benefit the entire region. PPACG focuses on regional planning for transportation, aging issues, military impact planning and air and water quality.
Free French classes for kids
Madame Barbara will be offering free classes at:
- Library 21C at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, ppld.librarymarket.com/live-inside-french-music-lingua
- East Library at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, ppld.librarymarket.com/french-music-lingua
Info: springsfrench.com/free