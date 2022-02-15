Education updates
- Alyssa Twilbeck, of Colorado Springs, was among the students named to Augustana College’s 2021-22 fall semester Dean’s List. She is majoring in Political Science at the Rock Island, Ill. university.
- Cassie Szumigala, of Colorado Springs was recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2021 semester. The college is in Williamsburg, Va.
- Allison Peck, of Colorado Springs, was among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2021 semester. The university is in Newberg, Ore.
- Marlee Mikesell and Jonathan Padrnos, both of Monument, were named to the Gonzaga University President’s List for fall semester 2021. The university is in Spokane, Wash.
- Angelina Torres, of Colorado Springs, was one of more than 900 current University of Iowa students who participated in the 28th annual student-led Dance Marathon which generated more than $1.3 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
- Madeline Beal, of Colorado Springs, is among the more than 600 students who graduated from the University of Mississippi in December 2021. Beal, who is a Sport and Recreation Admin major, received a Master of Science degree in the Graduate School.
- The following area students were named to fall Deans’ List at University of Nebraska-Lincoln: Bailey Knierim, a junior from Colorado Springs, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, forensic science; Chris Kujawa, a senior from Colorado Springs, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Kayla LaPoure, a senior from Colorado Springs, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts; Lauren Qualls, a freshman from Colorado Springs, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Avery Uhlig, a freshman from Colorado Springs, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Larkspur: Kathryn Elizabeth Leachman, a senior from Larkspur, College of Business, supply chain management; and Grace Elizabeth Szucs, a senior from Monument, College of Education and Human Sciences, athletic training.
- The University of Utah, in Salt Lake City, Utah, announced that the following area students were name to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List: Van Brokaw, of Colorado Springs, whose major is Pre Business; Ethan Brunk, of Colorado Springs, whose major is listed as Health and Kinesiology; Maren Busath, of Monument, whose major is Nursing; Gillian Carter, of Monument, whose major is Recreational Therapy; Ashleigh Colosimo, of Colorado Springs, whose major is Pre Education; Samantha Everton, of Monument, whose major is English; Jeremiah Gross, of Monument, whose major is Operations & Supply Chain; Dallon Haley, of Colorado Springs, whose major is Psychology and Computer Science; Ryan Howard, of Colorado Springs, whose major is Pre Business; Chloe Kraft, of Colorado Springs, whose major is Biology; Maddox Riewald, of Colorado Springs, whose major is Chemistry; Brian Schimmel, of Colorado Springs, whose major is Mechanical Engineering; Cameron Schwartz, of Monument, whose major is Mechanical Engineering; Julia Uddenberg, of Colorado Springs, whose major is Biology; Andrew Wilhelm, of Colorado Springs, whose major is Pre Computer Science; and Peter Wilhelm, of Colorado Springs, whose major is Mechanical Engineering.
- Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass. announced that the following area students were named to the university’s Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2021 semester: Madison Rutherford, of Colorado Springs, a member of the class of 2022 majoring in Environmental Engineering; and Keira France, of Colorado Springs, a member of the class of 2025, majoring in Chemistry.
Tri-Lakes Women’s Club now accepting grant applications
The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club’s grant application for 2022 is available through March 15 at tlwc.net.
Organizations eligible to apply for a grant — a maximum of $2,000 — include nonprofits, public service organizations and public schools that serve the Tri-Lakes area.
The TLWC program focuses on smaller organizations that typically do not have the staffing or resources to pursue grants from major granting foundations.
Since 1973, TLWC has provided over $1 million in grant funds to local organizations. Previous recipients include local fire and police departments, Emergency Incident Support, Mountain Community Senior Services, Adaptive Physical Education Programs, Rocky Mountain Music Alliance, Tri-Lakes Cares, Monumental Impact, the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, and numerous Lewis-Palmer School District 38 schools.
Jackson Creek Senior Living to Host Lunch & Learn Feb. 17
In “Getting to Know the Hearts of Jackson Creek Senior Living,” representatives from Jackson Creek will deliver a free informational session for seniors and families interested in learning more about this 137-apartment retirement community and senior living services in general. The informational presentation will be held at 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. Light lunch and refreshments will be served. To RSVP, call 719-725-6060.
Guests will have the opportunity to have their questions answered by some of the community directors, including the executive director and the directors of assisted living, memory care, and culinary services. Chef Michael Longo will also conduct a dessert demonstration, which is sure to be a treat.
Jackson Creek Senior Living was designed to meet the growing need for senior housing and health care in El Paso County. The community is managed by WellAge, a respected Colorado-based senior care management company.
For more information about Jackson Creek Senior Living, call 719-725-6060 or visit JacksonCreekSeniorLiving.com.
CSPD seeking volunteers for Victim Advocacy Unit
The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Victim Advocacy Unit is seeking volunteers to help provide support and critical resources to crime victims. Applications are due March 7.
The unit provides services and support to those who have been victimized by crimes that are covered by Colorado’s Victim Rights Act.
Those selected to become a VAU volunteer will be provided 72 hours of specialized training at the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy starting March 21. The academy is comprised of four-hour classes on Monday and Thursday evenings. Participants will be trained in victim advocacy skills including crisis intervention, community resources and VAU operations. Students will also gain a general understanding on the various units and functions of the CSPD.
Complete the application at springscaps.org. All applicants are required to complete a criminal background check and polygraph prior to enrollment in the training academy.