Education updates
- Katelyn Allton, a senior at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minn. has been named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2021 semester. She is the daughter of Craig and Starry Allton of Monument.
- Kevin Eells, of Monument (80132), is among more than 1,100 Canisius College students named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List or Merit List. Eells is a member of the Canisius Class of 2022 and pursuing a degree in Psychology. The college is in Buffalo, N.Y.
- Charleston Tidwell, of Colorado Springs, was named to the University of Central Arkansas fall 2021 Dean’s List. The university is in Conway, Ark.
- Sophia Artley, of Monument, was named to the 2021 Fall Semester Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter, Minn.
- Tim Mewborn, a sophomore, and Peter Stinar, a first-year student, both from Colorado Springs, have been named to the 2021 fall semester Dean’s List at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
- Bianca M. Gonzales, a senior psychology student from Monument, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in Bradford, Pa.
Tri-Lakes Women’s Club cancels Pine Forest Spring Show
The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club has announced it is canceling its 2022 Pine Forest Spring Show due to COVID concerns. The 2021 event was canceled for similar reasons.
The Pine Forest Spring Show had been TLWC’s primary fundraiser for 45 years.
In November, the club introduced a new fundraiser, the Holiday Home Tour, which showcased five homes in northern El Paso County that were professionally decorated for the holidays by area designers. A success, the Holiday Home Tour will return in 2022, co-presidents Cindy Beley and Billie Healy have announced.
Since 1973, TLWC has provided over $1 million in grant funds to local organizations. Learn more at tlwc.net.