TRI-LAKES WOMEN’S CLUB GRANT PROCESS OPENS
The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club’s grant application for 2021 will be available until March 31 at the nonprofit’s website, tlwc.net.
Organizations eligible to apply include nonprofits, public service organizations and public schools that serve the Tri-Lakes area.
The application package includes instructions as well as other qualifying information.
Since 1973, TLWC has provided over $1 million in grant funds to local organizations.
PPORA ANNOUNCES BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance recently announced its 2021 board of directors, focused on its mission to strengthen the outdoor recreation industry of the Pikes Peak region through leadership and collaboration.
New board members include: Jeff Mosher (At-Large Member, City of Cripple Creek), Walt Hecox (At-Large Member, Professor Emeritus, Colorado College), Emma Mitchell (Ex-Officio Member, Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC) and Matt Clarke (Ex-Officio Member, El Pomar Foundation).
Continuing their board service are Chris Young (Chair), David Leinweber (Past Chair/Founder), Greg Wellens (Treasurer), Cheryl McCullough (Secretary), Toby Gannett (At-Large) and Frank McGee (Ex Officio).
STUDENTS INVITED TO SUBMIT ARTWORK TO SPACE FOUNDATION CONTEST
Space Foundation, a nonprofit global space advocate, has announced a new three-year partnership with Noosphere Venture Partners LP to support its annual International Student Art Contest.
Now in its second decade, the contest invites students from around the world to electronically submit their original artwork in response to different themes announced each year. Student artists may draw, paint or create a mixed media or digital work of art and submit it online for entry.
Started in 2011, the annual International Student Art Contest inspires young people to use their creative gifts and curiosity to explore the wonders of space and the exciting possibilities in science, mathematics, engineering and technology fields.
Each year, selections of the submitted art works are put on display at Space Foundation’s Discovery Center as well as at its annual Space Symposium, held in Colorado Springs. Even more of the global artwork submissions are shared via Space Foundation’s website, as well as its social media channels.
Students ages 3-18 are invited to enter the contest and share their vision.
Each year, 25 winners are selected from the submissions. First, second and third place honors are awarded for each of the eight age categories, and then out of those finalists, one young artist will also receive the Space Foundation Achievement Award for their submission.
There is no cost for students to participate in the contest. Artwork must be submitted online by the student’s teacher, parent or legal guardian, age 18 or older. To learn more and to submit entries, visit Art.SpaceFoundation.org. For info, email Space Foundation at ArtContest@SpaceFoundation.org.
EDUCATION UPDATES
- Riley Colby, Caroline Giusti and Tucker Smith, all of Monument, were named to the fall Honor Roll at the University of Kansas.
- Meagan Jenson, of Monument, was named to the fall Honor Roll at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.
- Amalie Harvey (80921) and Jenna Lewis (80132) were named to the fall Dean's List at Harding University in Searcy, Ark.
- Jonathan Elliott (80921), McKenzie Elliott (80921), Abigail Goosen (80921), Matthew Hickerson (80921) and Faith McAllister (80132) were named to the fall Dean's List at Biola Universiy in La Mirada, Calif.