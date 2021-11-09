Colorado Springs law firm announces scholarships
Heuser & Heuser — a Colorado Springs-based law firm — is accepting applications for scholarship offers worth up to $3,000.
In a news release, the law firm said it was “proud to announce they’ve increased their commitment to the local community by offering more in scholarships.”
First place is $3,000, followed by $2,000 and $1,000 for second and third, respectively.
Applicants are asked to write an essay of no less than 1,000 words applying their wit and best critical thinking skills to this problem: “How would you change, or improve, the educational system in our country so that it might serve as a model for the rest of the world?”
To qualify, applicants must be a high school senior in the southern Colorado area who is planning to enter college, trade school or the military.
Applications are due Feb. 25. Winners will be announced on March 25.
Applications must include student’s name, email address and phone number. They may be mailed to: Heuser Scholarship, 625 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. They may also be emailed to info@heuserlaw.com.
Public invited to town hall meeting in Monument
State Reps. Terri Carver (HD-20) and Tim Geitner (HD-19), and Sen. Paul Lundeen (SD-9) will hold a joint town hall from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Community Room of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument.
They will give a brief overview of upcoming legislation and listen to constituent issues and concerns.
House District 20 covers all of El Paso County west of Interstate 25 from the Douglas County line to Colorado Highway 115 near Fort Carson — including Palmer Lake, the Air Force Academy, Rockrimmon, Mountain Shadows and the Broadmoor area. It does not include Monument, Old Colorado City, Manitou Springs or Skyway.
House District 19 covers the northern most portion of El Paso County east of 1-25 to Peyton — including Monument, Black Forest, Falcon and Peyton.
State Senate District 9 covers the northwest part of El Paso County from the Teller County line to Elbert Road and the Douglas County line to Woodmen Road and west of I-25 down to Uintah.
For more information, call 719-425-7590.
App for disaster preparation launched
The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management has launched Pikes Peak Prepared, an app to help the community prepare for disasters.
The app delivers vital information and tools, including digital guides, videos, news articles, checklists and FAQs, to help individuals prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies in the area.
In addition, it features a space to build your own emergency plan customized to your specific needs. Users can stay informed about upcoming events and receive alerts from FEMA and the National Weather Service. The app is available on Apple and Android devices.
“The app puts as much information as a stack of preparedness books right on your phone, and it’s an interactive way for us to help the community get prepared,” Jim Reid, the agency’s executive director, said in a statement.
Pikes Peak Prepared features information on wildfires, winter storms, individual preparedness, psychological first aid, preparedness for people with access and functional needs, readiness for pet owners and general individual preparedness tips. Additional resources, surveys and announcements will be added regularly.
MVEA announces contest for high school students
Mountain View Electric Association has announced a contest opportunity for high school sophomores and juniors to be entered to win an all-expenses-paid youth leadership trip.
Top-placed applicants will receive either a trip to Washington D.C., with more than 1,800 students from across the U.S. for the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour, or will be invited to the Colorado Electric Education Institute’s Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp in the mountains outside of Steamboat Springs. Proof of COVID vaccination is required for the Washington trip. Both trips will take place in the summer of 2022.
Visit mvea.coop/essay-contest for contest qualifications and to complete an application. Youth Leadership Trip entries are due Thursday.
Contact Erica Meyer at 719-494-2654 or erica.m@mvea.coop with questions.
Volunteer needed for El Paso County Board of Adjustment
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the Board of Adjustment. Applications are due Friday.
The Board of Adjustment is seeking one regular member.
The Board of Adjustment hears and decides on issues of physical variances related to the county zoning code. Variance requests may include changes to dimensions, structural location, bulk limitations or other development requirements.
The board consists of four regular members and several associate members who vote on a rotating basis. Regular members are appointed by the Board of County Commissioners for three-year terms and are limited to two full consecutive terms, associate members are appointed for one-year terms and may be reappointed for up to a maximum of six consecutive terms.
Board meetings are held at 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at the Centennial Hall Hearing Room, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs.
The application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer. Send completed applications to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.