Belisairo named Middle School Teacher of the year
Lauren Belisairo, who teaches eighth grade U.S. History at Lewis-Palmer Middle School, was recognized as Colorado Middle School Teacher of the Year at the June 9 Joint Session of the 101st Annual VFW Department of Colorado State Convention in Denver.
She was also lauded for this honor by the VFW Auxiliary to Post 7829, Monument, at its May 26 meeting.
A Colorado Springs resident, Belisairo has taught at LPMS since July 2019. Prior to that, whe was a middle school Social Studies Teacherat Rocky Mountain Classical Academy in Colorado Springs from June 2018-June 2019.
She graduated from University of Northern Colorado with a Bachelor of Arts in History with a Secondary Education Emphasis in May 2018.
Education updates
Lucy Guiberson (80921) was named to the spring Dean’s List at Carroll College in Helena, Mont.
Bailey Knierim, Chris Kujawa, Kayla LaPoure and Alicia Pannell, all of Colorado Springs, and Isaac D. Cade, Evan Trent King, Hayden Benet Lloyd and Grace Elizabeth Szucs, all of Monument, were named to the spring Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Megan Manst, of Monument, was named to the spring Dean’s List at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill.
Nominations open for county Veteran of the Year
El Paso County Veteran Services Office is seeking nominations for its annual Veteran of the Year Award.
A veteran from El Paso County is honored each year for their exemplary military service and continued commitment to serving fellow veterans and our community. Previous award recipients include Nanette Brédé Mueller, Duane K.L. France, Victor M. Fernandez and Leo F. Martinez.
To be eligible for this award, nominees must be honorably discharged or retired from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including the Reserve or National Guard or the United States Merchant Marines, and must reside in the county.
For more info, visit bit.ly/33lcMAh.
Nominations are due June 30. Email completed forms at vet@elpasoco.com, fax at 719-520-7751 or drop off at El Paso County Veteran Services, 5850 Championship View, Suite 130, Colorado Springs 80922.