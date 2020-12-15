EL PASO COUNTY’S 3RD ANNUAL WINTER HOBBY WINE COMPETITION
Do you make your own wine? Are you interested entering your wine in a competition to get valuable feedback on your wines from an experienced judging panel? Enter your best homemade wines in the El Paso County Winter Hobby Wine Competition.
All entries must be submitted by Feb. 1; cost is $10 per entry. Participants must register online and complete the entry form on the website below, then drop off their wines at Fermentations Home Winemaking and Homebrew Center, located at 5765 N. Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs. Wine categories and more information can be found on the website.
A Wine Tasting Event and Awards Reception will be held on Feb. 15 from 7-9 p.m. at Bear Creek Nature Center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event may be revised (virtual wine tasting and award ceremony) or cancelled.
All proceeds from the competition and the awards reception will go to the Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers, a 501©3 organization, and will support environmental education programs in El Paso County.
EDUCATION UPDATES
• Frank Buchman (80132) achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the fall 2020 semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., after earning a 3.5 GPA.
• Evan King and Hayden Lloyd, both of Monument, were named to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Business’s William Gold Award list after earning a 4.0 GPA.
• Sophia Artley, of Monument, will perform in the Saint Peter, Minn.-based Gustavus Adolphus College’s “Christmas in Christ Chapel” worship service at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. The service was recorded in late October following rigorous COVID-19 safety regulations. Following the debut of the video, the worship service will be available for on-demand viewing. Visit gustavus.edu/ccc to learn more or watch the livestream.
• Abigail Goosen, Anna Newman and Nathan Moulton, all from Colorado Springs, were awarded the La Mirada, Calif.-based Biola University’s highest scholarships — the President’s or Provost’s scholarship — for the 2020-21 academic year.
• Sara Bastin, of Monument, was named to the Dean’s List at Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill.
• Mackenzie Pepper, of Monument, was named to the Dean’s List at St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Ind.