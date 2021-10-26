Hayes receives Tourism Leadership Award from VisitCOS
Terri Hayes, director of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development and Visitor Center, received a Tourism Leadership Award from Visit Colorado Springs during the group’s Tourism Awards Celebration Oct. 14.
Leslie Lewis, executive director of the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Bureau and Office of Economic Development, also received a Tourism Leadership Award.
High school seniors encouraged to apply for scholarship
Applications for the nationally recognized Daniels Scholarship Program are available for high school seniors in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Interested students should visit DanielsFund.org and apply by 4 p.m. Nov. 15.
The Daniels Scholarship Program provides a four-year college scholarship that is unique to each student and varies depending on their Expected Family Contribution and their choice of school. The scholarship pays up to $25,000 per year toward the student’s unmet need, after applying their EFC, other scholarships and financial aid.
Education updates
- Jonathan Elliott (80921), McKenzie Elliott (80921), Abigail Goosen (80921), Matthew Hickerson (80921), Faith McAllister (80132) and Alissa Hiramine (80908) were named to the spring Dean’s List at Biola University in La Mirada, Calif.