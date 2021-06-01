Education updates
Jenna Mcgann, of Monument, received a bachelor of science in commerce and business administration from the University of Alabama.
Savannah Olmstead (80921) received a master’s degree in business administration in commerce and business administration from the University of Alabama.
Amalie Harvey (80921), a sophomore environmental science and French major, and Sarah Hudler, a senior psychology major, of Larkspur, and Jenna Lewis, a senior interior design major, of Monument, were named to the spring Dean’s List at Harding University in Arkansas, after earning at least a 3.65 GPA.
Tucker Balman, Abigail Kugler, Kate Soto, Stephen Vaughn and Sarah Wright, all of Monument, earned at least a 3.75 GPA during the spring semester at Kansas State University.
Elizabeth Devine (80921), Kimber Devine (80921) and Brooke Faulkner, of Larkspur, were named to the spring Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University in Ohio after earning at least a 3.75 GPA.
Katelyn Miller, of Colorado Springs, graduated from Cedarville University in Ohio with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
Jadie DeLange, of Monument, was named to the spring Dean’s List at Dakota Wesleyan University in South Dakota after earning at least a 3.5 GPA.
Isaac Dodds, of Colorado Springs, received a bachelor’s degree of business administration in finance at Harding University in Arkansas.
Connor Bower, of Palmer Lake, was named to the spring Honor Roll at Culver-Stockton College after earning a GPA between 3.2 and 3.49.
Layne Frost and Brian Schimmel, both of Colorado Springs, and Jeremiah Gross, Nicole Halenkamp and Cameron Schwartz, all of Monument, were named to the spring Dean’s List at the University of Utah.
Isabelle Allner, of Monument, was named to the spring Dean’s List at South Plains College in Texas after earning at least a 3.25 GPA.
Walter Smith, of Colorado Springs, earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Grove City College in Pennsylvania.
Kenna Roewer, of Monument, was named to the spring Dean’s List at Grove City College College.
Nominations open for county Veteran of the Year
El Paso County Veteran Services Office is seeking nominations for its annual Veteran of the Year Award.
A veteran from El Paso County is honored each year for their exemplary military service and continued commitment to serving fellow veterans and our community. Previous award recipients include Nanette Brédé Mueller, Duane K.L. France, Victor M. Fernandez and Leo F. Martinez.
To be eligible for this award, nominees must be honorably discharged or retired from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including the Reserve or National Guard or the United States Merchant Marines, and must reside in the county.
For more information, visit bit.ly/33lcMAh.
Nominations are due June 30. Email completed forms at vet@elpasoco.com, fax at 719-520-7751 or drop off at El Paso County Veteran Services, 5850 Championship View, Suite 130, Colorado Springs 80922.