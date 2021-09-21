Public invited to participate in art mural
In celebration of Arts Month 2021, the public is invited to Monument Lake to help paint a mural of the Front Range designed by local artist, Lawson Barney. Painting is every Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. starting Oct. 9 until completion.
Barney is an award-winning oil painter and muralist born and raised in Colorado Springs. Trained in classical and modern techniques, his work ranges from abstract expressionism and surrealism to renaissance and baroque reproductions. His work has been featured in local newspapers, The Denver Fine Arts and Tattoo Masquerade, Colorado Springs galleries and St. Peter’s Church in Monument.
For more information, email events@tomgov.org.