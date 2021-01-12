SALVATION ARMY RAISES $445K IN HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN
About $445,000 was raised during The Salvation Army's 2020 Holiday Campaign, while more than 4,000 toys were distributed at Christmas and thousands of hot holiday meals were served.
“We feel so incredibly blessed that in a year where the need was much, much greater, our community came together to meet that need," Cpt. Doug Hanson said in a statement. "We were able to help more people this year due to the generosity and love from El Paso County and with that we are so grateful.
He added: "Thank you, El Paso County, for supporting us while we support our neighbors in need.”
VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT FOR EL PASO COUNTY JUVENILE COMMUNITY REVIEW BOARD
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking a member of the El Paso County Bar Association to serve on the El Paso County Juvenile Community Review Board. Applications are due Jan. 18.
The 11-member board reviews case files of juveniles and makes decisions regarding residential community placement. Nine members are nominated for indefinite terms and two community-at-large members are appointed by the BOCC for three-year terms.
Board meetings are held on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. in the Russel Professional Building, 105 E. Vermijo Ave., Colorado Springs.
The application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs 80903; or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
EDUCATION UPDATES
- Emily Scott (80921) graduated from Eastern New Mexico University via a virtual commencement ceremony on Dec. 12.