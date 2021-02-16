PARISH MINISTRY CENTER RE-OPENS
St. Peter Catholic Church in Monument reopened its Parish Ministry Center recently with features including a library, kitchen and high-speed internet, according to a brochure about the facility. The center can host weddings, funerals, baptism and adoration and welcomes confirmation retreats, school meetings and receptions.
The facility — located at 155 Jefferson St. in Monument — had initially opened for a couple months before having to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Margaret Charzynska of St. Peter Catholic Church. “We would love to have more groups using our facility, since it was a reason to build it,” she wrote in an email.
TRI-LAKES WOMEN’S CLUB GRANT PROCESS OPENS
The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club’s grant application for 2021 will become available March 31 at tlwc.net.
Organizations eligible to apply include nonprofits, public service organizations and public schools that serve the Tri-Lakes area. The application package includes instructions as well as other qualifying information.
Since 1973, TLWC has provided over $1 million in grant funds to local organizations.
Tri-Lakes Women’s Club serves to strengthen the foundation of the Tri-Lakes community through its volunteer service and annual grantmaking.
EDUCATION UPDATES
• Eden Bonser, of Palmer Lake, was named to the fall semester honors at Edewood College in Madison, Wis., after achieving at least a 3.5 GPA.
• Katelyn Allton, of Monument, was named to the fall Dean’s List at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minn.
• Sarah Cundith, of Monument, was named to the fall Dean’s List at the University of South Carolina Aiken.
• Greg Shaw, of Larkspur, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
• Ashlyn Rose King, Evan Trent King, Hayden Benet Lloyd and Grace Elizabeth Szucs, all of Monument, were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
• Makenna Rae Hageman, of Monument, was named to the fall Dean’s List at South Dakota State University.
• Sara Dunston, of Monument, was named to the fall Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.
• Hannah Mitchell, of Colorado Springs, was added to the fall Dean’s List at the University of Tampa in Florida.