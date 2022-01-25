Education updates
- Keira Miller Boedigheimer, of Colorado Springs, was named to Fall Semester 2021 Dean’s List at University of Minnesota Crookston.
- Olivia Parsley, of Colorado Springs (80921), was named to the fall Dean’s List at Newman University in Wichita, Kansas. In addition, she was one of six Jets named to the Academic Honor Roll for volleyball. She is a biology major.
- Jarvis Harrod, of Colorado Springs, graduated from ashburn University in Topeka, Kansas with a Bachelor of Arts in Fall 2021.
- Breawna Kraske, of Palmer Lake, earned a place on the Dean College Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. The college is in Franklin, Mass.
- Ian Martinez, of Colorado Springs, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll with a 4.0 GPA for the Fall 2021 semester at Bismarck State College in Bismarck, N.D.
- Kennan Roewer, of Monument, was named to the Dean’s List with Distinction for the Fall 2021 semester at Grove City College in Grove City, Pa. The son Ken and Wendi Roewer of Monument, Roewer is a a Biology/Health major.
- Abigail Sams, a native of Colorado Springs, was recently initiated into the Christopher Newport University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
- Delaney St. Pierre, of Colorado Springs, was named to Montclair State University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List. St. Pierre is a Business Administration major at the Montclair, N.J., university.
- The following students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. were named to the dean’s list: Austin Kimsey, of Larkspur (80118); Corinne Logeman, of Monument (80132); Claire Nichols, of Colorado Springs (80921); Magdalen Owens, of Colorado Springs (80921); Jack Seymour, of Monument (80132); Sarah Sincock, of Colorado Springs (80921); and Kennedy Terry of Monument (80132).
- The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., for the Fall 2021 semester: Owen Fader, of Colorado Springs (80921); Lucy Haman, of Colorado Springs (80908); Miranda McCauley, of Colorado Springs (80921); and Molly McHugh of Colorado Springs (80908).
- The following were named to Dean’s List (3.5 GPA or higher) for the fall 2021 semester at Montana State University Bozeman: Caleb Battersby, Jacob Beman, Mikayla Blacksher, Daniel Borchert, Madeline Breckon, Sullivan Campbell, Madison Connor, Jackson Connors, Dalton Giesbrecht, Kanoe Lyons, Aemily Madole, John McConnell, Emma Moerman, Reina Padilla, Sydney Panek, Katherine Rabago, Joselin Smart, Calli Veautour, Isabel Wade, and Makaela Wilkie, all of Colorado Springs; Angelo Donisi and Benjamin Harris, both of Monument; and Hunter Caldwell and Jakob Seib, both of Larkspur.Named to MSU’s President’s List (4.0 GPA) were: Camille Burroughs, Patrick Gould, Chad Hawthorne, Daisy Khoury, and Joseph Parrish, all of Colorado Springs; Anna Donisi, Jack Goodman and Jaydes Warwick, all of Monument; and Trent Werner, of Palmer Lake.
- The following students were named to the 2021 fall semester honor roles at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla.: Katherine Elizabeth Blake, of Monument, an art major, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll; Kya Nicole Edstrom, of Monument, a Aerospace Administration and Operations major, was named to the President’s Honor Roll; Nathanial Richard Johns, of Colorado Springs, an Electrical Engineering major, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll; and Lindsey Elizabeth King, of Colorado Springs, a doctoral student in the Veterinary Medicine Program, was named to the President’s Honor Roll.
- The following students were named to the Fall 2021 Deans’s List at Wheaton College, in Wheaton, Ill.: Caleb Grotelueschen, of Colorado Springs (80921); Collin Kemp, of Larkspur (80118); Alden Kruse, of Colorado Springs (80908); Laurel Kruse, of Colorado Springs (80908); Rebecca Losey, of Colorado Springs (80921); and Brooke Sweatman, of Monument (80132).
Tri-Lakes Women’s Club now accepting 2022 grant applications
The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club’s grant application for 2022 is available Jan. 15 through March 15 at tlwc.net.
Organizations eligible to apply for a grant — a maximum of $2,000 — include nonprofits, public service organizations and public schools that serve the Tri-Lakes area.
The TLWC program focuses on smaller organizations that typically do not have the staffing or resources to pursue grants from major granting foundations.
Since 1973, TLWC has provided over $1 million in grant funds to local organizations. Previous recipients include local fire and police departments, Emergency Incident Support, Mountain Community Senior Services, Adaptive Physical Education Programs, Rocky Mountain Music Alliance, Tri-Lakes Cares, Monumental Impact, the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, and numerous Lewis-Palmer School District 38 schools.
Registration open for science and engineering fair
The 65th Pikes Peak Regional Science & Engineering Fair to be held on Saturday, Feb. 26 is open to all students in grades 6-12 in Elbert, El Paso, Park and Teller counties. Registration is open through Jan. 20. A public open house, either in-person or virtual, will be held Feb. 26 following judging — check pprsef.org for details. Awards will be announced March 1.
Children’s Literacy Center seeks students and volunteers
If you have a student in the Tri-Lakes area who is a struggling reader, Children’s Literacy Center can help. CLC was founded in 1993 by the Colorado Springs Junior League, and provides a one-to-one tutoring program designed for students in grades 1-6 who are reading below their grade level. Results from organization assessments indicate 95% of students have shown marked improvement in their reading after completing 12 weeks in the program.
CLC is able to provide this service at no cost to parents. CLC relies on volunteers, from the community to tutor students. No prior teaching experience is needed and training is provided.
If you are interested in enrolling a student or becoming a tutor, visit childrensliteracycenter.org or call 719-471-8672.
Volunteers needed for El Paso County Citizen Review Panel
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Citizen Review Panel. Applications are due by Feb. 11.
The CRP is currently seeking five citizens to serve as volunteer panel members.
The BOCC established the El Paso County Department of Human Services Citizen Review Panel as an advisory board pursuant to serve as an extension and continuation of the complaint process established through the County Department of Human Services Quality Assurance Program. It also provides a forum for the discussion of unresolved consumer concerns regarding the conduct of County Department of Human Services employees involved in Dependency and Neglect (child welfare) cases.
CRP members must be representative of the community, have demonstrable personal or professional knowledge and experience with children, and not be employees or agents of the State of Colorado or the county. At least one member of the CRP must be the parent of a minor child at the time of his or her appointment to serve on the panel.
The CRP meets three times annually, at 3:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of April, August, and December, and on an as-needed basis, at the Department of Human Services, Community Conference Room 3032, 1675 Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs. Due to COVID-19, the meetings are being held virtually.
The application is located at elpasoco.com and can be accessed by clicking on the “Volunteer Boards” link. Applicants are asked to reference the board and position they wish to represent and include an address and phone number. Send completed applications and letters of interest and/or resumes to ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
CSPD seeking volunteers for Victim Advocacy Unit
The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Victim Advocacy Unit is seeking volunteers to help provide support and critical resources to crime victims. Applications are due March 7.
The unit provides services and support to those who have been victimized by crimes that are covered by Colorado’s Victim Rights Act. Some of the services include:
Immediate crisis intervention and safety planning (24 hours a day, 7 days a week on-call victim assistance)
Information on the Colorado’s Victim Rights Act Assistance in completing applications for the Crime Victim Compensation Fund
Referrals to community agencies and resources
Support during the investigative process and education on the criminal justice system
Arrangement of interpretation services for victims with limited English proficiency
Information and assistance on obtaining protection orders
Those selected to become a VAU volunteer will be provided 72 hours of specialized training at the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy starting March 21. The academy is comprised of four-hour classes on Monday and Thursday evenings. Participants will be trained in victim advocacy skills including crisis intervention, community resources and VAU operations. Students will also gain a general understanding on the various units and functions of the CSPD.
Complete the application at springscaps.org. All applicants are required to complete a criminal background check and polygraph prior to enrollment in the training academy.