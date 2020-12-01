10 NEW CASA VOLUNTEERS SWORN IN
Ten new volunteers were sworn in as officers of the court by El Paso County Magistrate Dennis McGuire during a CASA of the Pikes Peak Region swearing-in ceremony over Zoom on Nov. 19.
The ceremony was the final step for the volunteers, who recently completed a five-week online training course, covering topics like trauma, resiliency, poverty, mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence and the role of the CASA volunteer.
These community advocates will now begin the important work of advocating for abused and neglected children in the child welfare system. Each volunteer will be assigned by a judge to an open Dependency & Neglect case so that they may speak up for the child on that case and ensure that the child’s best interest remains front and center during court proceedings.
The new advocates are Emily Cohen, Linda Dickson, Erica Haugen, Peggy Kemp, Julie Matalus, Cara McQueeny, Michael Mersman, Clarissa Rogers, Alexandria Sheer and Michelle Simpson.
The number of children coming into CASA’s program has doubled since the pandemic began, and more volunteers are needed to ensure that these children are placed in safe and permanent homes as quickly as possible.
CASA’s next training class begins in mid-January, and community members who are interested in becoming CASA volunteers are asked to attend one of two upcoming Zoom information sessions at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 p.m. Jan. 11.
To sign up, please visit casappr.org/volunteer/.
BLACK FOREST CHRISTMAS MARKET TO BE HELD DEC. 5
The organizers of the Black Forest Christmas Market will hold an outdoor market on Saturday, with COVID guidelines in mind.
Find more info at bit.ly/2JdIwAF.
Tickets are free but required to control how many people are in each area at once. Also, reservations for crafters and local artisans are still being accepted.
EDUCATION UPDATES
• Thomas Lennon (80132) was named to the Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y., after receiving a 3.6 GPA or higher while completing at least three courses during the spring 2020 semester.