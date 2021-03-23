VOLUNTEERS INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP
Registration is open for the public to participate in the Pikes Peak Great American Cleanup event beginning at 9 a.m. April 24. Volunteers may select from 20 sites throughout the region to clean parks, trails and waterways.
These events are part of the 5th annual Great American Cleanup Pikes Peak Partners, a community effort among the City of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful, Colorado Springs Utilities, City of Fountain, City of Manitou Springs, and the Town of Monument.
“The water that flows through the Pikes Peak region is a critical component of the health of our community. Regular cleanup efforts along our trails and waterways and in our parks help to ensure the health of our community, the natural areas surrounding it, and communities downstream,” Jerry Cordova, the Water Resources Engineering Specialist said in a statement. “The Great American cleanup provides an opportunity for the public to have a direct impact on maintaining healthy waterways.”
Although the COVID-19 public health restrictions do not require people to wear a face mask outdoors, please respect others and wear a mask when not able to consistently maintain a six-foot distance with others. Nitrile work gloves and trash bags will be provided, but participants should plan ahead by wearing durable shoes or boots and work gloves. Participants under the age of 16 must be supervised by an adult.
Register at gacppp.com.
In 2019, 1,139 volunteers removed 24,280 pounds of trash from 30 locations throughout the Pikes Peak region in the Great American Cleanup events.
For more information, contact Jennifer Cummings at 719-520-7806 or jennifercummings@elpasoco.com.
CREDIT UNION OF COLORADO FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES $50K IN COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS
Applications are being accepted for Credit Union of Colorado Foundation college scholarships through April 15 for students from around the state.
The foundation will provide a $5,000 annual scholarship to 10 students – for a total of $50,000 in tuition assistance for the 2021-22 school year.
“This year marks the seventh year we have provided financial support to college students from communities throughout Colorado,” Kamela Pancroft, board chair of the Credit Union of Colorado Foundation, said in a statement. “Our scholarship committee is amazed by the quality of students who apply. Their applications impart the personal commitments they have to volunteerism and the goals they have set to impact society and their communities upon completing their education. We are proud to invest in these students, whom we know will make a lasting impact by giving back and achieving their professional pursuits.”
Scholarship eligibility is extended to students who are Colorado residents enrolled in, or scheduled to enter, an accredited college or university as an undergraduate taking at least 12 credit hours per semester.
Applicants must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA in high school or during the previous 12 months as a college undergraduate. Students should also demonstrate an active commitment to volunteer activities and community service at their school or in their local community.
Scholarship renewals are not automatic; the student must reapply each year.
For more information, visit cuofcofoundation.org/general-scholarships.
TRI-LAKES WOMEN’S CLUB GRANT PROCESS OPEN
The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club’s grant application for 2021 will be available until March 31 at the nonprofit’s website, tlwc.net.
Organizations eligible to apply include nonprofits, public service organizations and public schools that serve the Tri-Lakes area.
The application package includes instructions as well as other qualifying information.
Since 1973, TLWC has provided over $1 million in grant funds to local organizations.
EDUCATION UPDATES
• Kevin Eells, of Monument, was named to the fall Dean’s List at Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y.
• Aleksandra Olesiak, an Air Academy High School graduate, was among the more than 70 University of Iowa student-athletes named to the 2020-21 winter academic all-Big Ten team. Olesiak is a sophomore from Colorado Springs, who is a member of the women’s swimming and diving team and is majoring in human physiology.