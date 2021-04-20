EDUCATION UPDATES
The following area students were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: James Beaulieu of Colorado Springs (80921) at Northern Arizona University; and Daniel Uribe of Colorado Springs (80921), Chris McClenon of Monument and Douglas Wickert of Monument (80132) at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
100+ WOMEN WHO CARE MEETING SET
The 100+ Women Who Care Tri-Lakes bi-annual meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. April 21.
100+ Women is committed to contributing $100 two times a year to local Tri-Lakes charities, in hopes of positively impacting the communities by allowing the organization to give up to $20,000 annually.
“Together we can make a difference that we can see!” the organization said in a statement. “Big impact, without a big commitment.”
For more information, visit: 100womenwhocaretrilakes.com.
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS TO HOST ANNUAL MEETING
League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region is hosting its annual membership meeting at 9:30 a.m. April 24 via Zoom. Community members are invited to attend.
As part of the yearly meeting, the organization will feature National Social Studies Council President Anton Schulzki in a presentation called Civic Education and Rebuilding Trust in Our Democracy. Schulzki has been an educator in Colorado Springs for over 35 years, dedicating his life and work to enlighten future voters so they may make an educated decision to participate in our democracy.
For the last decade, Schulzki has lent his spare time working with the Colorado Council for the Social Studies and the National Council for the Social Studies. His Social Studies peers elected him in 2019 to serve as President of NCSS beginning in July. He is the current president-elect of NCSS.
After the presentation, the meeting will focus on League business, including a review of the League action over the last year and a preview of the year to come.
Register at LWVPPR.org.
League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization empowering voters and defending democracy.