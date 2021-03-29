PIKES PEAK SUMMIT CLOSED UNTIL MAY 23
The summit of Pikes Peak will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic until May 23.
The closure — which began March 22 — is for the safety of all visitors and workers as the Pikes Peak Summit Complex enters the final phase of construction. During this time, heavy equipment will be moving boulders throughout the site in preparation for final grading and paving.
Throughout the closure and weather permitting, Pikes Peak Highway visitors will be able to park at Devils Playground where they can enjoy views from 13,500 feet and hike various trails.
Hikers will not be able to access the summit and must be prepared to hike back down either the Crags Trail or Barr Trail. Signs indicating the temporary summit closure will be present on both trails.
The new Summit Visitor Center is expected to open early this summer.
Call 719-385-7325 for current highway conditions. Hours of operation and other information about the highway can be found at PikesPeakColorado.com.
VOLUNTEERS INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP
Registration is open for the public to participate in the Pikes Peak Great American Cleanup event beginning at 9 a.m. April 24. Volunteers may select from 20 sites throughout the region to clean parks, trails and waterways.
These events are part of the 5th annual Great American Cleanup Pikes Peak Partners, a community effort among the City of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful, Colorado Springs Utilities, City of Fountain, City of Manitou Springs, and the Town of Monument.
Although the COVID-19 public health restrictions do not require people to wear a face mask outdoors, please respect others and wear a mask when not able to consistently maintain a six-foot distance with others. Nitrile work gloves and trash bags will be provided, but participants should plan ahead by wearing durable shoes or boots and work gloves. Participants under the age of 16 must be supervised by an adult.
Register at gacppp.com.
In 2019, 1,139 volunteers removed 24,280 pounds of trash from 30 locations throughout the Pikes Peak region in the Great American Cleanup events.
For more information, contact Jennifer Cummings at 719-520-7806 or jennifercummings@elpasoco.com.
CREDIT UNION OF COLORADO FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES $50K IN COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS
Applications are being accepted for Credit Union of Colorado Foundation college scholarships through April 15 for students from around the state.
The foundation will provide a $5,000 annual scholarship to 10 students – for a total of $50,000 in tuition assistance for the 2021-22 school year.
Scholarship eligibility is extended to students who are Colorado residents enrolled in, or scheduled to enter, an accredited college or university as an undergraduate taking at least 12 credit hours per semester.
Applicants must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA in high school or during the previous 12 months as a college undergraduate. Students should also demonstrate an active commitment to volunteer activities and community service at their school or in their local community.
Scholarship renewals are not automatic; the student must reapply each year.
For more information, visit cuofcofoundation.org/general-scholarships.