Courtesy of the City of Colorado Springs

In a newsletter, the City of Colorado Springs said: “Each year more than half a million people travel to the summit of Pikes Peak — by train, car, bicycle or foot. The new Pikes Peak Summit Complex, under construction since 2018, will feature an immersive visitor experience designed to provide unobstructed views of the beauty, richness and scenery of America’s Mountain when it opens in spring 2021.”