EL PASO COUNTY SEEKS VOLUNTEERS FOR CITY/COUNTY DRAINAGE BOARD
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking volunteers to serve on the county/city’s Drainage Board. Applications are due by Oct. 30.
The board acts as an advisory board to the Colorado Springs City Council and the El Paso County Board of Commissioners regarding:
Subdivision codes and regulations relating to the drainage and control of flood and surface waters.
Administration of the Subdivision Storm Drainage funds.
The board also works closely with the city and county engineers to make recommendations on new drainage studies and fees.
The Drainage Board is currently seeking a banker and a citizen-at-large member who resides in El Paso County.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, 80903 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.