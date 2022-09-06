Education updates
• Ellen DeNicola, of Monument, graduated from Pacific University, in Forest Grove, Ore., in May, with a Doctor of Optometry from the College of Optometry.
• Eric Kane, of Colorado Springs (80919), was named to the summer semester dean’s list at Missouri State University
• The following area students are members of the incoming class of 2026 at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va.: Alexander Lau, of Colorado Springs, whose selected major is music; and Ben Pratt, of Colorado Springs, whose selected major is marketing.
• Utah State University has announced the following area students recently began the fall semester at the Logan, Utah main campus: Ella Anderson, of Colorado Springs; Abigail Boles, of Colorado Springs; Grace Boles, of Colorado Springs; Sadie Chambers, of Colorado Springs; Abigail Crossley, of Colorado Springs; Rebekah Dahle, of Monument; Kathryn Gross, of Monument; Jocelyn Heer, of Monument; Logan Hubbell, of Colorado Springs; Elizabeth Leishman, of Colorado Springs; Samuel Riley, of Colorado Springs; Zachary Stowe, of Colorado Springs; Savannah Trythall, of Monument; Miles Wonnacott, of Colorado Springs; and Greyson Yocum, of Colorado Springs.
• • •
Jackson Creek Senior Living hosts luau
Jackson Creek Senior Living will host a Hawaiian luau party and performance by the Magic of the Pacific Islands Polynesian Dancers from 4 to 6:15 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9.
Guests are invited to don colorful attire and head to Jackson Creek’s backyard oasis, at 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, where they’ll be treated to a tropical luau featuring a traditional pig roast, sides and dessert along with live music and entertainment.
This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Call Laura Hale at 719-725-6060 or visit jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events.
• • •
PPACG Area Agency on Aging, Ent Credit Union offer retirement planning webinars
The PPACG Area Agency on Aging and Ent Credit Union are partnering with local experts to offer classes to help people plan for the retirement they want. The series provides the knowledge and tools that soon-to-be retirees need to get a “jump start” on their future. Adults 55-65 or those planning to retire in the next five years are encouraged to attend, but this series is beneficial to all adults.
Registration is required; sign up online at ppacg.org/events. Check the events and registration page for full details.
• Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. — Making the Golden Years Golden. Are you eagerly awaiting retirement, or does it seem too far in the future to think about? It is never too early for planning and never too late to start. In this session, people of all ages will have the ability to explore options, identify priorities, figure out how much to save, and start to build a plan. Presenter: Ent Team.
• Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. — Social Security 101. As you begin to approach retirement, you may see a flood of information that may or may not be fully accurate. The session will address Social Security questions including benefits calculations, benefit eligibility factors, application process, an overview of all the different benefits Social Security administers and more. Presenter: Josh Weller, Public Affairs Specialist, Social Security Administration.
Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. — Meaning and Purpose In Retirement. Just as you can benefit from financial planning for retirement, so you can benefit from planning for a sense of meaning and purpose. This session invites you to think about how you can create the life you want in your retirement phase of life. Presenter: Sara Honn Qualls, Ph.D., ABPP, Kraemer Family Professor of Aging Studies and Professor of Psychology, Director, Gerontology Center.
Submissions due for GenZVote! video contest
COLORADO SPRINGS • The League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region announces its GenZVote! contest is open to those 16-23 years old in El Paso or Teller counties. Submissions must be 30-60 seconds long and will be accepted through Sept. 19. Winners will be announced by Oct. 3. Top winners can win $1,000.
The project aligns with the mission of the League of Women Voters, “Defend Democracy. Empower Voters.” To register, visit LWVPPR.org.