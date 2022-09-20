Monument resident publishes book of poems about Ukraine
Lon Wartman, of Monument, has self-published a book of poetry titled “Lessons In Courage” through Authorhouse. The book is a collection of poems about and for the people of Ukraine.
Wartman says, “The invasion by Russia of their mother land is beyond comprehension. The people of Ukraine and their president, Volodymyr Zelensky, are demonstrating to all freedom loving people the true meaning of courage. The world should take notice.”
The book is available for purchase authorhouse.com/en/bookstore, as well as the Amazon and Barnes & Noble sites. It is also available at Covered Treasures in Monument and Poor Richard’s in Colorado Springs.
• • •
Education updates
Gabriella Kingston, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Summer 2022 Dean’s List at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.
• • •
PPACG Area Agency on Aging, Ent Credit Union offer retirement planning webinars
“Meaning and Purpose in Retirement,” the latest in a series of retirement-planning webinars offered by PPACG Area Agency on Aging and Ent Credit Union will be offered at 4 p.m. Sept. 26. This session invites you to think about how you can create the life you want in your retirement phase of life. Presenter: Sara Honn Qualls, Ph.D., ABPP, Kraemer Family Professor of Aging Studies and professor of psychology, director, Gerontology Center.
Adults 55-65 or those planning to retire in the next five years are encouraged to attend.
Registration is required; sign up online at ppacg.org/events. Check the events and registration page for full details.
• • •
Volunteer sought for El Paso County Housing Authority Board
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking a citizen volunteer to serve on the El Paso County Housing Authority Board. Applications for the open position are due by Sept. 30.
The Housing Authority Board is currently seeking one new member who is a representative from the Building Industry.
TheHousing Authority was established in 1993 by the Board of County Commissioners to help promote the availability of decent, safe, and accessible dwelling accommodations in the county for persons of low- to moderate-income. The Authority is composed of five commissioners appointed by the county commissioners and is staffed by the county’s Economic Development Department.
Meetings are typically held on the second Wednesday of the month at noon (as necessary) at the Economic Development Office at 9 East Vermijo, Colorado Springs.
The volunteer application is located at www.elpasoco.com and can be accessed at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Applications may be faxed to 719-520-6397, emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com, or mailed to Board of County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208.
• • •
Daniels Scholarship Program accepting applications
Colorado high school seniors can now apply to become a 2023 Daniels Scholar and receive up to $100,000 toward a college degree. Interested students must apply at DanielsFund.org/Scholarships by 4 p.m. Oct. 15 to be considered.
The Daniels Scholarship Program provides the opportunity for motivated students to attend the college of their choice. The scholarship, based on financial need, provides up to $100,000 to attend any two- or four-year nonprofit, accredited college or university in the United States. Earlier this year, the Daniels Fund awarded scholarships to 226 Daniels Scholars – including 130 from Colorado. Since 2000, the Daniels Fund has provided more than $235 million to over 4,800 scholars.
Daniels Scholars receive $5,000 to $25,000 annually, depending on financial need. Funds can be used toward: Tuition and fees at any accredited nonprofit college or university in the U.S.; room and board; books and supplies; and other educational experiences. All Daniels Scholars also receive a laptop computer, networking opportunities, leadership development opportunities, and career development.
The Scholars will be announced in March 2023. For eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit DanielsFund.org/Scholarships.