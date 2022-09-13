Wynn recognized by Mountain West Region of Sertoma
The Gleneagle Sertoma Club submitted their 2022 “Sertoman of the Year,” announced earlier this summer as Dr. Vicki Wynn, to the Mountain West Region’s consideration of the region’s 30 clubs’ nominees. From the field of 30 clubs, Wynn was selected as the regional recipient. Wynn, owner of Timberview Animal Hospital, received the distinguished plaque from regional director Dave Oppenheim of Denver at the Sept. 7 meeting of the Gleneagle club.
Wynn was singled out for her significant new-member recruiting, leadership as a primary fundraising project organizer, and consistent participation in hands-on projects of service to the community.
“Our Gleneagle club is very proud to see Vicki’s recognition advance to the Regional Level,” said club president Larry Oliver. “She is a shining light that draws us together and inspires us to be better.”
• • •
Education updates
- Hannah O’Connell, of Colorado Springs, was named to The University of Alabama President’s List for summer semester 2022. To be named to the President’s List requires an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
- The following area students recently earned degrees from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.: Kenneth Dolbow, of Colorado Springs, Master of Science in Information Systems Security; and Susan Torres, of Colorado Springs, Doctor of Philosophy in Counselor Education and Supervision.
- The following area students were named to the Summer 2022 Dean’s List (3.5-3.699 GPA) at Southern New Hampshire University: Elizabeth Barry, of Colorado Springs; Joshua Valo, of Colorado Springs; and David Ultsch, of Colorado Springs.
- The following area students were named to the Summer 2022 President’s List (3.7 GPA or higher) at Southern New Hampshire University: Alora Armstrong, of Colorado Springs; Chad Colclasure, of Colorado Springs; Megan Dooley, of Monument; Seth Herndon, of Colorado Springs; Madison Jones, of Colorado Springs; Austyn Quarters, of Colorado Springs; Robert Ruzicka, of Colorado Springs; Daniel Simon, of Colorado Springs; Emily Zepeda Silva, of Colorado Springs; Catarina Smith, of Colorado Springs; Sarah Swiatek, of Colorado Springs; and Arlene Ward, of Colorado Springs.
• • •
PPACG Area Agency on Aging, Ent Credit Union offer retirement planning webinars
The PPACG Area Agency on Aging and Ent Credit Union are partnering with local experts to offer classes to help people plan for the retirement they want. The series provides the knowledge and tools that soon-to-be retirees need to get a “jump start” on their future. Adults 55-65 or those planning to retire in the next five years are encouraged to attend, but this series is beneficial to all adults.
Registration is required; sign up online at ppacg.org/events. Check the events and registration page for full details.
• Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. — Social Security 101. As you begin to approach retirement, you may see a flood of information that may or may not be fully accurate. The session will address Social Security questions including benefits calculations, benefit eligibility factors, application process, an overview of all the different benefits Social Security administers and more. Presenter: Josh Weller, Public Affairs Specialist, Social Security Administration.
• Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. — Meaning and Purpose In Retirement. Just as you can benefit from financial planning for retirement, so you can benefit from planning for a sense of meaning and purpose. This session invites you to think about how you can create the life you want in your retirement phase of life. Presenter: Sara Honn Qualls, Ph.D., ABPP, Kraemer Family Professor of Aging Studies and Professor of Psychology, Director, Gerontology Center.