On hand for the presentation of the 2022 Mountain West Region of Sertoma Clubs’ “Sertoman of the Year” to Dr. Vicki Wynn were, from left: Dave Oppenheim, of Denver, regional director; Steve Dawson, of Denver, past regional director; Wynn; Gleneagle Sertoma Club President Larry Oliver; and 2021 Gleneagle Sertoman of the Year, John Coyle.