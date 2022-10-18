Education updates
- Brooklynn Cassens, of Colorado Springs, was elected for Central College’s A CapPELLA Choir. Cassens sings as an alto. Under the direction of Mark Babcock ‘91, 74 students are members of the A CapPELLA Choir at Central College for the 2022-23 academic year. The A CapPELLA Choir started at Central in 1932 and is the oldest continuing music ensemble on campus. Central College is in Pella, Iowa.
- Travis Green, of Colorado Springs, participated in a speech and debate tournament at Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska on Oct. 1. This was the first in-person forensics event for the department since 2019. Concordia faculty and staff helped judge the event. Participating schools were from Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota and South Dakota.
• • •
Counselors available for free support during Medicare open enrollment
COLORADO SPRINGS • Adults 65 and older and other qualifying individuals can receive free support from the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging to navigate insurance options specific to their individuals needs for Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage Plans. Counselors through the PPAAA’s State Health Insurance Program are available by appointment. Call 719- 471-2096 or 888-696-7213, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. . All are trained and certified by the Colorado Division of Insurance and by Medicare.
Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people who are 65 or older and those who are eligible for Social Security based on a disability. Each year during the annual open enrollment period, older adults have a chance to make changes to Medicare prescription drug coverage (Part D) or Medicare Advantage Plan for the following year. Open enrollment runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.
Counselors through the State Health Insurance Program do not sell or endorse any insurance company or product to maintain an objective view of the options available to older adults Counselors work to empower, educate and assist Medicare-eligible individuals, their families, and caregivers to make informed health insurance decisions that optimize access to care and benefits.