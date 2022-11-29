Family-Friendly ‘Hometown Christmas’ set for Dec. 17
Scheduled for to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Black Forest Community Center, “A Hometown Christmas” is “an old-school, traditional Christmas celebration: food, friends, fellowship and fun,” said Marissa Searle. The family-friendly event will feature live holiday music from Monument-based rock band Ashtonz (2021 Best of The Springs), home-prepared foods including soups, salads and desserts, crafts for kids and a scheduled visit from St. Nick himself.
“This will be our seventh annual Christmas Ash-Bash, which has been held at various venues around the area,” says Ashtonz frontman Charlie Searle. “We’ve done Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, Sibell’s Barn in downtown Monument, our own barn at Searle Ranch and last year at Boot Barn Hall. This is our first time in Black Forest, but it just may be the most ‘Christmas-y’ location in the neighborhood. If you’ve been to any of the Black Rose Acoustic Society gatherings there over the years, you’ll agree. It’s rustic and cozy and is a great setting for playing and listening to music, with plenty of room for the party trimmings, too.”
The event is sponsored by Timberview Animal Hospital, Sweetwater Flower Market, My Door Company, Black Forest Foods and Café and Wesley Owens Coffee. “It’s open to the public, but capacity is limited so we’re encouraging everybody to RSVP asap,” adds Marissa Searle. The Black Forest Community Center is located at 12530 Black Forest Road. Admission for the evening is $18 for adults, $9 for kids 12 and under. Go to HometownChristmas2022.eventbrite.com or call/text 719-649-0058.
• • •
Education updates
Carina D’Angelo, of Colorado Springs, earned a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Highest Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta during the summer 2022 semester.
• • •
Counselors available for free support during Medicare open enrollment
COLORADO SPRINGS • Adults 65 and older and other qualifying individuals can receive free support from the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging to navigate insurance options specific to their individuals needs for Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage Plans. Counselors through the PPAAA’s State Health Insurance Program are available by appointment. Call 719-471-2096 or 888-696-7213, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All are trained and certified by the Colorado Division of Insurance and Medicare.
Open enrollment runs through Dec. 7.Counselors through the State Health Insurance Program do not sell or endorse any insurance company or product to maintain an objective view of the options available to older adults Counselors work to empower, educate and assist Medicare-eligible individuals, their families, and caregivers to make informed health insurance decisions that optimize access to care and benefits.