Black Forest Fall Arts & Crafts Show starts Nov. 2
The 58th Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show & Sale, hosted by the Black Forest Arts and Crafts Guild, will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2- Sunday, Nov. 6 at Black Forest Commmunity Center, 12350 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs (80908).
Admission is free. Hours are 4-7 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday-Saturday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday,
For more information, visit bfacg.org or facebook.com/BFACG/.
• • •
Jackson Creek Senior Living to host community food drive
Jackson Creek Senior Living announced it will partner with Tri-Lakes Cares to host a community food drive benefiting individuals and families in El Paso County from Nov. 1-15.
The public is invited to bring donations of non-perishable food items to Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Donations will be accepted daily between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. at a designated drop-off in the front lobby, which is located at the retirement community’s main entrance.
For a list of currently needed items, visit tri-lakescares.org/donate/current-needs/.
• • •
Education updates
James Pollan, of Colorado Springs, graduated from Troy University in Troy, Ala. during Term 1 of the 2022-23 academic year. Pollan attended Troy Online and graduated with a bachelor’s degree.
• • •
PPRTA Citizen Advisory Committee seeks citizen-at-large member
The Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority Board of Directors is seeking volunteers to serve as at-large alternate representatives on the PPRTA Citizen Advisory Committee. The CAC provides recommendations to the PPRTA Board of Directors concerning PPRTA budgets, contracts and project implementation. Members of the CAC must live in one of the following PPRTA member communities: Colorado Springs, unincorporated El Paso County, Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls, Calhan or Ramah.
Members must also be able to attend monthly meetings at 1:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments building.
Applications must be received by noon on Nov. 8. E-mail a cover letter and resume to RSonnenburg@ppacg.org. For more info, contact Rick Sonnenburg at 719-471-7080, ext. 138 or via email.
PPRTA is a successful collaboration of the member communities supported by a 2004 voter-approved one-percent sales tax and administered by the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments.
The PPRTA provides local funding for road improvements, maintenance and public transportation projects throughout the Pikes Peak RTA area, including El Paso County, Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls, Calhan and Ramah. The 17-member Citizens Advisory Committee helps to prioritize transportation needs throughout the area and advises elected officials from the five governmental entities who serve on the PPRTA Board of Directors.
• • •
Counselors available for free support during Medicare open enrollment
COLORADO SPRINGS • Adults 65 and older and other qualifying individuals can receive free support from the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging to navigate insurance options specific to their individuals needs for Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage Plans. Counselors through the PPAAA’s State Health Insurance Program are available by appointment. Call 719-471-2096 or 888-696-7213, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. . All are trained and certified by the Colorado Division of Insurance and by Medicare.
Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people who are 65 or older and those who are eligible for Social Security based on a disability. Each year during the annual open enrollment period, older adults have a chance to make changes to Medicare prescription drug coverage (Part D) or Medicare Advantage Plan for the following year. Open enrollment runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.
Counselors through the State Health Insurance Program do not sell or endorse any insurance company or product to maintain an objective view of the options available to older adults Counselors work to empower, educate and assist Medicare-eligible individuals, their families, and caregivers to make informed health insurance decisions that optimize access to care and benefits.