Education updates
- Lauren “Ren” Bergeron, a 2018 graduate of Palmer Ridge High School and a senior at Colorado State University, was the inaugural recipient of the Spirit of CHHS Award from the CSU College of Health and Human Sciences. The award was presented to Bergeron April 19 at the Lory Student Center in Fort Collins. Additionally, Bergeron recently launched a business using a logo she designed, watchwhatshecando.com. An Interior Architecture and Design major, Bergeron is Dean’s Leadership Council President for the College of Health and Human Sciences.
- Daryn Capps, of Colorado Springs, completed the requirements to graduate from the University Honors Program at University of Nebraska-Lincoln in May. Smith will graduate from the College of Arts and Sciences.
- Bianca Merced Gonzales, of Monument, graduated May 1 from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, in Bradford, Pa., with a degree in psychology.
- Veronica Jones, of Colorado Springs, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Jones was initiated at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
- Makayla Kocher, of Monument, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Kocher was initiated at University of Wyoming.
- Ambrie Monaghan, of Colorado Springs, graduated in May from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky., with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
- Gauri Patel, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Columbia College Springs 2022 Semester dean’s list. Patel attends Columbia College-Waynesville, in Waynesville, Mo.
- Sawyer Smith, of Colorado Springs, completed the requirements to graduate from the University Honors Program at University of Nebraska-Lincoln in May. Smith will graduate from the College of Arts and Sciences.
- Delaney St. Pierre, a Business Administration major from Colorado Springs, was one of the honorees at the Montclair State University Department of Athletics National Student-Athlete Day Celebration April 25 for volleyball. The university is in Montclair, N.J.
- Hallie Uhlig, of Colorado Springs, received the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year from Central College for a high commitment to academic achievement. Uhlig is a member of the class of 2022 at the Pella, Iowa college.
- Belhaven University Dance major Maegan Winter, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Belhaven University Spring 2022 Dean’s List. The university is in Jackson, Miss.
AARP seeks nominees for 2022 community service award
AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Colorado Andrus Award for Community Service, honoring Coloradans aged 50 and older who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.
“AARP Colorado is excited to shine a light on those in our state who are using what they’ve learned in life to make a difference in the lives around them,” AARP Colorado State Director Bob Murphy said.
Nominations will be evaluated by AARP Colorado based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.
AARP Colorado Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:
- Nominee must be 50 years or older.
- The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. Volunteers receiving small stipends to cover the costs associated with the volunteer activity are eligible.
- The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose.
- The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.
- Partisan political achievements, accomplishments or service may not be considered.
- Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.
- Previous Andrus Award recipients are not eligible.
- Volunteers serving on the Andrus Award selection committee are not eligible.
- AARP staff members are not eligible.
- This is not a posthumous award.
Contact Jeremiah Mora at jmora@aarp.org for more information and a nomination form. The application deadline is July 15.
The AARP Andrus Award for Community Service is an annual awards program developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society. Last year, AARP recognized 49 outstanding individuals and couples from around the country.