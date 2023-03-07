Education updates

Sophia Artley, of Monument, was named to the Fall 2022 semester dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter, Minn.

Sequoia Harris, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Fall 2022 semester Dean’s List at Utah Tech University, St. George, Utah.

Claire Nichols, of Colorado Springs, graduated from University of Alabama Dec. 10 with a Bachelor of Arts.

Danielle Parks, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Mississippi State University fall 2022 Deans’ List.

In addition to being named to the fall 2022 dean’s list, Olivia Parsley of Colorado Springs (80921) was named to MIAA Academic Honor Roll while playing volleyball at Newman University in Wichita, Kansas.

Alisa Jo Schleder, of Colorado Springs, graduated from Campbellsville University, Campbellsville, Ky., in fall 2022

Charleston Tidwell, of Colorado Springs, was named to the University of Central Arkansas fall 2022 Dean’s List. The university is in Conway, Ark.

The following area students were names to the Dean’s List at University of Colorado at Boulder’s College of Arts and Sciences for fall 2022: David Burrus, of Colorado Springs; and David Morehouse, of Colorado Springs.

The following students were named to Fall 2022 honor roll (GPA of 3.5 or above) at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore.: Kelley N. Asselin, of Colorado Springs, senior, Environmental Sciences; Jakes T. Babbitt, of Monument, junior, Zoology; Alexis R. Bodenberger, of Colorado Springs, sophomore, Biology; Jenna E. Bodenberger, of Colorado Springs, freshman, Animal Sciences; Madeline F. Courville, of Monument, senior, Psychology; Sadie M. Duffy, of Colorado Springs, sophomore, Botany; Zoe E. Farrell, of Colorado Springs, sophomore, Environmental Sciences; Love M. Fraijo-Meschelle, of Colorado Springs, sophomore, Microbiology; Hayden W. Goold, of Colorado Springs, freshman, Business Administration; Alexandra R. Gulyan, of Colorado Springs, Post Baccalaureate, Computer Science; Kristen Kater, of Colorado Springs, sophomore, Botany; Alanna J. Langness, of Colorado Springs, junior, Computer Science; Steven Lauterback, of Colorado Springs, Post Baccalaureate, Civil Engineering; Haley Molitor, of Colorado Springs, junior, Botany; Kera Nelson, of Colorado Springs, sophomore, Design & Innovation Management; Haley Y. Nix, of Colorado Springs, sophomore, Sociology; Kate E. Raber, of Colorado Springs, sophomore, Outdoor Products; Rinada L. Rodriguez, of Colorado Springs, junior, Psychology; Adison W. Rowe, of Colorado Springs, sophomore, Environmental Sciences; John P. Smith, of Colorado Springs, Post Baccalaureate, Environmental Sciences; and Benjamin L. Southcott, of Colorado Springs, Post Baccalaureate, Computer Science.

The following local students were among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado, in Greeley, at the end of the fall 2022 semester: Laynie Anderson, of Colorado Springs, Master of Arts in Educational Psychology; Rebecca Blyler, of Monument, Bachelor of Arts in Special Education; Floyd Haslett, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Jackson Hurford-Reynolds, of Monument, Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Arts; Kathryn Johnson, of Monument, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Summa Cum Laude, Honors Interdisciplinary and Upper Division Honors; and Kelly Lundberg, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, Summa Cum Laude.