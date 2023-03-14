Education updates
- Jacob Blaser, of Colorado Springs, was awarded gold stars for fall 2022 at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's dean's list.
- Eden Bonser, of Palmer Lake, was named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester at Edgewood College, Madison, Wis. Bonser also earned Semester Honors for the semester, achieving at least a 3.5 GPA.
- Grant Fiala, of Colorado Springs, was named to Samford University's Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. The university is in Birmingham, Ala.
- Hannah Jordan Hall, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo.
- Breawna Kraske, of Palmer Lake, was named to the Dean's List at Dean College, Franklin, Mass., for the Fall 2022 semester.
- Lillian Lewis, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis.
- Terrence Packer, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at York University, York, Neb.
- Ethan Spicher, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Va. Spicher is majoring in Engineering.
- The following area students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C.: Patrick Kenny, of Monument; Ryan Laske, of Colorado Springs; and Daniel Shapiro, of Colorado Springs.
- The following students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at George Fox University in Newberg, Ore.: Abby Clapp, of Colorado Springs, freshman, elementary education; and Allison Peck, of Colorado Springs, sophomore, nursing.
- The following area students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn.: Brittney White, of Colorado Springs; and Ian White, of Colorado Springs.
- The following students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at University of Nebraska-Lincoln: Sarah Elizabeth Baker, of Colorado Springs, senior, Dean's List, College of Business, accounting; Alex Clinger, of Colorado Springs, freshman, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, environmental studies; Hannah Violet Howard, of Colorado Springs, junior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Mikylea Rene Isidore, of Colorado Springs, senior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Bailey Knierim, of Colorado Springs, senior, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, forensic science; Lizzy Kurys, of Colorado Springs, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Hayden Benet Lloyd, of Monument, senior, Dean's List, College of Business, economics and management; Riley McFarland, of Colorado Springs, sophomore, Dean's List, Explore Center, pre-health; Rylie Aryn McMullen, of Colorado Springs, freshman, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Maxx Seminario, of Colorado Springs, senior, Dean's List, College of Engineering, electrical engineering and computer engineering; Grace Elizabeth Szucs, of Monument, senior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, athletic training; Ethan Henry Twesme, of Monument, freshman, Dean's List, College of Business, finance and economics; and Devan William Zahl, of Monument, freshman, Dean's List, College of Business, finance.
- The following were named to the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y., for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year: Bo Allaby, of Colorado Springs, who is in the psychology program; Sam Butler, of Colorado Springs, who is in the mechanical engineering program; Emma Durrenberger, of Colorado Springs, who is in the bioinformatics and computational biology program; Forrest Laffely, of Colorado Springs, who is in the illustration program; Lauren Puglise, of Colorado Springs, who is in the game design and development program; and JT Reed, of Colorado Springs, who is in the precision manufacturing technology program.