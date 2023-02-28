Education updates
- Claire Johnston, of Colorado Springs, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt. Johnston is majoring in Theatre.
- Jackson Lennon, of Monument, was named to the College of the Holy Cross Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The college is in Worcester, Mass.
- Paige Perret, of Colorado Springs, earned a Bachelor of Arts in French from Valdosta State University, Valdosta, Ga., in fall 2022.
- Anna Rottenborn, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Miami University fall 2022-23 President’s list. She is studying education and Integrated Mathematics Education at the university, which is in Oxford, Ohio.
- Jaedyn Ryba, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Dean’s List at Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tenn., for the fall semester of 2022.
- Juliana Strickling, of Colorado Springs, was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven, in Lock Haven, Pa.
- Katey Thomson, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Dean’s List at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va., for the fall 2022 semester.
- Carolyna Truong, of Monument, a freshman studying Biology, was named to the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2022 semester at College of Saint Mary, Omaha, Neb.
- The following students graduated from University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2022: Derekia Anthonique Burrows, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Science in Homeland Security; Mauricio Cristobal Garcia, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity; Jennifer Christine Hegmann, of Colorado Springs, Master of Science in Management: Criminal Justice Management; Eligio J. Littrell, of Monument, Bachelor of Science in Homeland Security; Ryan Maisel, of Monument, Bachelor of Science in Political Science; Andre A. Mason, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity; Jeffrey Rykhus, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity; and Sabra Williams-Jones, of Monument, Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
- The following students were named to the Dean’s list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, for the 2022-23 fall semester: Noah Bonnett, of Colorado Springs, who is studying business economics; and Molly Guiberson, of Colorado Springs, who is studying data analytics, philosophy
- The following students were named to the fall semester 2022 honor rolls (President’s List includes students with a 4.0 GPA; Dean’s List includes students with a GPA of 3.5 or above) at Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont.: Jacob Beman, of Colorado Springs, Dean’s List; Madeline Breckon, of Colorado Springs, Dean’s List; Camille Burroughs, of Colorado Springs, President’s List; Gage Carlton, of Colorado Springs, Dean’s List; Jackson Connors, of Colorado Springs, Dean’s List; Tristin Crane, of Colorado Springs, Dean’s List; J Gentry, of Colorado Springs, President’s List; Jack Goodman, of Monument, President’s List; Chad Hawthorne, of Colorado Springs, President’s List; Amber Hofmeister, of Colorado Springs, Dean’s List; Cole Hough, of Colorado Springs; President’s List; Lexter Lovejoy, of Colorado Springs, Dean’s List; Aemily Madole, of Colorado Springs, Dean’s List; Emma Moerman, of Colorado Springs, President’s List; Jonathan Musser, of Colorado Springs, Dean’s List; Rhian ONeal, of Colorado Springs, Dean’s List; Isabelle Osborne, of Monument, Dean’s List; Reina Padilla, of Colorado Springs; President’s List; Sydney Panek, of Colorado Springs, Dean’s List; Katherine Rabago, of Colorado Springs, Jacob Romanello, of Monument, Dean’s List; President’s List; Riley Tichenor, of Colorado Springs, Dean’s List; Calli Veautour, of Colorado Springs; Dean’s List; Isabel Wade, of Colorado Springs, Dean’s List; Jaydes Warwick, of Monument, Dean’s List; and Erin Williams, of Colorado Springs, Dean’s List.