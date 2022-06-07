MVEA announces poster contest winners
Several Tri-Lakes area students were recently announced as winners of Mountain View Electric Association’s 2022 Electrical Safety Poster Contest. This contest is offered annually for children in Kindergarten through fifth grade to increase electrical safety awareness. This year, 179 posters were submitted from 11 schools across MVEA’s service territory. This year’s winning poster was created by Stella, a fourth-grade student at Big Sandy School.
In addition to MVEA’s overall poster contest winner, a winner from each grade level that submitted posters was selected. Each of the winners received a Kindle Fire, and the winners’ teacher received an Amazon gift card.
Other winners are:
- Second Grade Winner – Audrey – The Classical Academy
- Third Grade Winner – Abigail – Cherry Valley Elementary
- Fourth Grade Winner (tie) – Sloan – Prairie Winds Elementary School
- Fourth Grade Winner (tie) – Mila – Monument Academy
- Fifth Grade Winner (tie) – Emma – Limon Public Schools
- Fifth Grade Winner (tie) – Alexandra – Prairie Winds Elementary School
In an effort to keep our kids safe, MVEA also offers free-of-charge electrical safety demonstrations to any school in MVEA’s service territory. To learn more, visit: mvea.coop/demos.
MVEA’s poster contest is held each year January – March. Winners are chosen in April and featured each May to highlight National Electrical Safety Month.
• • •
Education updates
- Ally DeLange, of Monument, was named to thje Springs 2022 Dean’s List at Mount Marty University in Yankton, S.D.
- Sarah Miller was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Miller, of Monument, is majoring in Business Administration at the university, located in Sioux Falls, S.D.
- Ethan Spicher, of Colorado Springs, earned Spring 2022 Dean’s List honors from Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Va.
- Alyssa R. (Smith) Honeycutt, a 2014 graduate of Palmer Ridge High School, is a Master of Library Science student at Emporia University School of Library Information Management. The university is in Emporia, Kansas.
- Madison J. Smith, a 2021 graduate of Palmer Ridge High School and a current student at Milwaukee Area Technical College, received an academic scholarship from the MATC Foundation for the 2022-23 school year. Smith is studying digital game design at the college, which is based in Milwaukee, Wisc.
• • •
AARP seeks nominees for 2022 community service award
AARP is accepting nominations for its 2022 Colorado Andrus Award for Community Service, honoring Coloradans aged 50 and older who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.
Nominations will be evaluated by AARP Colorado based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.
