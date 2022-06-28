Education updates
- Eden Bonser, of Palmer Lake, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester at Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin.
- Ruthie Fox, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Springs 2022 President’s List at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Ark.
- Molly Guiberson was named to the Miami University spring 2021-22 President’s list. Guiberson, from Colorado Springs (80921), is earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Data Analytics, Philosophy. The university is in Oxford, Ohio.
- Kenneth Jeffries, of Colorado Springs, received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn., during a commencement ceremony held in May.
- Damien Lafleure, a Business Administration major from Colorado Springs, has been named to Upper Iowa University Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester. The university is in Fayette, Iowa.
- Jackson Lennon, of Colorado Springs, was named to the College of the Holy Cross Spring 2022 Dean’s List.
- Jennifer Liu, of Colorado Springs was named to the University of Iowa dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester. Liu is a first year student in Iowa’s College of Nursing and is majoring in Nursing. The university is in Iowa City.
- Rachel Nakatani, of Clarksville, Tenn., graduated from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn. on May 6. Her parents reside in Colorado Springs.
- Sammi Peachey, of Colorado Springs, was named to Geneva College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. The college is in Beaver Falls, Pa.
- Allison Peck, of Colorado Springs, earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon, for the spring 2022 semester.
- Lydia Rose, of Colorado Springs, earned a Bachelor of Music degree from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at the Univeristy of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, in spring 2022.
- Jaedyn Ryba, of Colorado Springs (80921), was recognized for high academic performance during the spring semester at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn. and was placed on Spring 2022 Dean’s List.
- Kennedy Shelley, of Colorado Springs, earned a Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education: Bilingual/ESL, from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, Ill., in May.
- The following Tri-Lakes area students were named to the dean’s list at University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa for the Spring Semester 2022: Corinne Logeman, of Monument (80132); Claire Nichols, of Colorado Springs (80921); Hannah O’Connell, of Colorado Springs (80908); Magdalen Owens, of Colorado Springs (80921); Michael Primavera, of Colorado Springs (80921); Sarah Sincock, of Colorado Springs (80921); Jack Seymour, of Monument (80132); and Kennedy Terry, of Monument (80132).