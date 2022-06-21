Education updates
Stephen Astor, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.
Anthony Depner, of Colorado Springs (80918), was named to Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Washburn University, Topeka, Kansas.
Matthew Depner, of Colorado Springs (80918), earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Washburn University, Topeka, Kansas, in spring 2022. He was also named to the Dean’s List for Spring 2022.
Nicole Dombrowski, a member of the class of 2023, majoring in Physics, at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled Improving Community Emergency Resilience in Eilat, Israel.
Breawna Kraske, of Palmer Lake, earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester at Dean College, Franklin, Mass.
Ian Martinez, of Colorado Springs, was named to the President’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2022 semester at Bismarck State College in Bismarck, N.D.
Eva Cheatham, of Colorado Springs, was recently initiated into the Harding University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The university is in Lexington, Va.
Brianna Ridings, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Augustana University, Sioux Falls, S.D., announced that Lukas Spencer, of Colorado Springs, and Aubrey Surache, of Monument, were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
Cassie Szumigala, of Colorado Springs, was recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va., for the spring 2022 semester.
The following Tri-Lakes area students were named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List or Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio: Abigail Albrecht, of Colorado Springs, Dean’s Honor List; Charles Cook, of Colorado Springs (80921), Dean’s List; Connor Dalrymple, Colorado Springs (80908), Dean’s List; Elizabeth Devine, of Colorado Springs (80921), Dean’s List; Emily Hakalmazian, of Colorado Springs (80908), Dean’s List; Abigail Jones, of Colorado Springs (80921), Dean’s List; and Lane Seffens, of Colorado Springs (80908), Dean’s List.
The following area students graduated from Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio, in spring 2022: Elizabeth Devine, of Colorado Springs (80921), Early Child Education; Lane Seffens, of Colorado Springs (80908), Industrial & Innovative Design; and Jonathan Stephens, of Colorado Springs, Civil Engineering.
The following area students graduated from Colorado College in Colorado Springs May 22: Summer Mayes, of Colorado Springs, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Justice McKenzie, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Arts in English; and Saul Mendez Villalpando, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies.
The following Tri-Lakes area students were named to Harding University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List: Lisanne Cheatham, a junior studying integrated marketing communication, of Colorado Springs (80908); Amalie Harvey, a junior studying environmental science and French, of Colorado Springs (80921); Jenna Lewis, a senior studying interior design, of Monument (80132); Katie Nalley, a sophomore studying special education, of Monument (80132); and Kylea Roitsch, a sophomore studying health studies, of Colorado Springs (80908). The university is in Searcy, Ark.
The following Tri-Lakes area students were named to the Springs 2022 President’s Honor Roll (GPA of 4.0) or Dean’s Honor Roll (GPA of at least 3.5) at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla.: Trent Everett Alford, of Colorado Springs, President’s Honor Roll; Katherine Elizabeth Blake, of Monument, Dean’s Honor Roll; Kyra Nichol Edstrom, of Monument, President’s Honor Roll; Vanessa Grace Gall, of Colorado Springs, Dean’s Honor Roll; Nathaniel Richard Johns, of Colorado Springs, President’s Honor Roll; Elizabeth Lindsey King, of Colorado Springs, Dean’s Honor Roll; Grace Elizabeth McReynolds, Colorado Springs, President’s Honor Roll; Hazel Rebekah Nansubuga, of Monument, Dean’s Honor Roll; and Sarah Kay Wetteman, Colorado Springs, Dean’s Honor Roll.
The following Tri-Lakes area students were named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List or Dean’s Honor List at The University of Wisconsin-Madison: Seth Arnold, of Colorado Springs, College of Agricultural & Life Science, Dean’s List; Natalie Unger, of Colorado Springs, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List; and Evan Weatherby, of Monument, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List.