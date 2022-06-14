Education updates
- Tanner Ausec, of Colorado Springs, was named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester.
- Mackenzie Kait Dudevoir, of Colorado Springs, was named to the springs semester 2022 Dean’s List at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. Dudevoir is a marketing major.4, Marketing
- Camry Harris, of Colorado Springs, earned Dean’s List honors during the Springs 2022 semester at Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn.
- Jennifer Koback, of Monument, graduated Summa Cum Laude from The University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas, May 7. She earned a Bachelor Science in Nursing.
- Amelie Pachter, of Monument, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2022 semester at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Mich.
- Thomas Peachey, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List with High Honors for the 2022 Spring Quarter. Peachey is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
- Paige Perret, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Ga..
- James Pollan, of Colorado Springs, has been named to the Chancellor’s List at Troy University in Troy, Ala. for the spring semester/Term 4 of the 2021/2022 academic year.
- Charleston Tidwell, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Ark.
- The following Tri-Lakes area students were named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, S.D.: Cameron Reiman, of Monument; Anthony Rosenstrauch, of Monument; and Kelsey Rosenstrauch, of Monument.
- The following students graduated from Creighton University in Omaha, Neb. May 14: Christina Kocian, of Monument, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, cum laude; and Allison Topps, of Monument, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.