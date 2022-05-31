Education updates
Kate Bibighaus, of Monument (80132), was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Grove City College, Grove City, Pa.
Christina Bomberg, of Colorado Springs, graduated from the University of New Hampshire over the weekend of May 20-22. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: International Business & Economy. The university is in Durham, N.H.
Greta Corneliusen, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Springs 2022 Honors list at Concordia University in Steward, Neb.
Bethany Harris, of Colorado Springs, was recently named to the Springs 2022 Dean’s List at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.
Alianna Higgins, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Hastings College in Hastings, Neb.
Bernadette Kwisera, of Colorado Springs, received a Bachelor of Arts from Berea College May 15. The college is in Berea, Ky.
Stravens Omwenga, of Monument, received a Master of Business Administration in Business Administration from Angelo State University during the 2022 spring commencement exercises on May 13-14. The university is in San Angelo, Texas.
Mackenzie Pepper, of Monument (80132), was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Ind.
Sydney Prichard, of Monument, received a Master of Urban Education from Union University May 21. The university is in Jackson, Tenn.
Kennan Roewer, of Monument, on May 14 received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology/Health from Grove City College, Grove City, Pa. Roewer was also named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at the college.
Samantha Tucker, of Monument, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing May 7 from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Neb.
Hallie Uhlig, of Colorado Springs, on May 14 received a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from Central College in Pella, Iowa.
The following Tri-Lakes area students were named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll at Abilene Christian University: Emily Plott, of Monument, a senior majoring in nursing; and Bethany Witkop, of Colorado Springs, a junior majoring in psychology.
The following Tri-Lakes area students were named to Belmont University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List: Lucy Haman, of Colorado Springs (80908); Miranda McCauley, of Colorado Springs (80921); Molly McHugh of Colorado Springs (80908); and Owen Fader, of Colorado Springs (80921). The university is in Nashville, Tenn.
The following Tri-Lakes area students graduated from Harding University May 7: Parker Cheatham, of Colorado Springs (80908), received a Bachelor of Arts in integrated marketing communication; Joee Crocker, of Colorado Springs (80921), received a Bachelor of Science in exercise science; and Sarah Hudler, of Larkspur (80118), received a Bachelor of Science in psychology. The university is in Searcy, Ark.
AARP seeks nominees for 2022 community service award
AARP is accepting nominations for its 2022 Colorado Andrus Award for Community Service, honoring Coloradans aged 50 and older who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.
Last year, AARP recognized 49 outstanding individuals and couples from around the country.
Nominations will be evaluated by AARP Colorado based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.
AARP Colorado Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:
Nominee must be 50 years or older.
The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. Volunteers receiving small stipends to cover the costs associated with the volunteer activity are eligible.
The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose.
The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.
Partisan political achievements, accomplishments or service may not be considered.
Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.
Previous Andrus Award recipients are not eligible.
Volunteers serving on the Andrus Award selection committee are not eligible.
AARP staff members are not eligible.
This is not a posthumous award.
Contact Jeremiah Mora at jmora@aarp.org for more information and a nomination form. The application deadline is July 15.AARP is accepting nominations for its 2022 Colorado Andrus Award for Community Service, honoring Coloradans aged 50 and older who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.
Nominations will be evaluated by AARP Colorado based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.
For eligibility requirements, additional information, and a nomination form, contact Jeremiah Mora at jmora@aarp.org The application deadline is July 15.