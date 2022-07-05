Education updates
The following local residents earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List (GPA of 3.5 to 3.84) for spring semester 2022: Mollie Albanesi, of Monument; and Kathleen Smith, of Monument. The university is in Spokane, Wash.
The following local residents earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List (GPA of 3.85 to 4.0) for spring semester 2022: Brooke Baker, of Larkspur; Marlee Mikesell, of Monument; and Jonathan Padrnos, of Monument. The university is in Spokane, Wash.
The following Tri-Lakes area residents graduated from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash. May 8: Brooke Baker, of Larkspur, Bachelor of Business Administration Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; and Jonny Padrnos, of Monument. Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, Magna Cum Laude.
The following Tri-Lakes area students earned spring 2022 semester honors for their academic persormance at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas: Tucker Balman, of Monument; Patrick Riley Blitt, of Colorado Springs; Craig Brinkman, of Colorado Springs; Kayli Ecklund, of Monument; Michaella Hein, of Colorado Springs; Natalie Hummell, of Colorado Springs; Abigail Kugler, of Monument; Christian Moden, of Colorado Springs; Jenna Mourn, of Colorado Springs; Marshall Pike, of Colorado Springs; Matthew Wright, of Colorado Springs; and Sarah Wright, of Monument.
The following area students were named to Kansas Wesleyan University’s honor rolls for the Spring 2022 semester: Francisco Alvarez, of Colorado Springs, Dean’s Honor Roll; Reece Bishop, of Colorado Springs, Dean’s Honor Roll; and Austin Trujillo, of Colorado Springs, President’s Honor Roll. Full-time students who accumulated a 3.75 GPA or better during the semester were named to the President’s Honor Roll, while those who posted a GPA between 3.25 and 3.74 were selected for the Dean’s Honor Roll.
The following University of Nebraska-Lincoln students from the area have been named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year: Sarah Elizabeth Baker, of Colorado Springs, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Sarah Margaret Carroll, of Colorado Springs, senior, Dean’s Lists, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and College of Arts and Sciences, pre-veterinary medicine and biological sciences; Hannah Violet Howard, of Colorado Springs, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Mikylea Rene Isidore, of Colorado Springs, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Evan Trent King, of Monument, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Bailey Knierim, of Colorado Springs, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, forensic science; Kayla LaPoure, of Colorado Springs, senior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts; Hayden Benet Lloyd, of Monument, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, economics and management; Riley McFarland, of Colorado Springs, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Lauren Qualls, of Colorado Springs, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Maxx Anthony Seminario, of Colorado Springs, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering and electrical engineering; Sawyer Anne Smith, of Colorado Springs, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, mathematics; Grace Elizabeth Szucs, of Monument, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, athletic training; Avery Uhlig, of Colorado Springs, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; and Ashlyn Elizabeth Wilmot, of Colorado Springs, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, political science.
The following local students received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley at the end of the spring semester: Emma Brouillard, of Colorado Springs, Specialist in Education in School Psychology; Destiny Buller, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Science in Audiology and Speech-Language Sciences and Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies, Magna Cum Laude, Honors Interdisciplinary; Clare Chaddon, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Arts in Art and Design, Magna Cum Laude; Leslee Dominguez, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Bachelor of Arts in Criminology & Criminal Justice; Jenaya Geertsema, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Arts in Art and Design, Summa Cum Laude; Brooke Hoglin, of Monument, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, Cum Laude; Aubrey Johnson, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Olivia Khaliqi, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Arts in Art and Design; Jamie Kooser, Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Alison Langenkamp, of Monument, Bachelor of Music Education; Robin Mantaro, of Monument, Master of Arts in Special Education; Melissa McDaniel, of Monument, Bachelor of Arts in Art and Design; Mary Means, of Monument, Master of Business Administration; Maccee Reed, of Monument, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Exercise Science; Isabel Rokita, of Colorado Springs, Master of Arts in Special Education; Robert Swift, of Larkspur, Bachelor of Music in Music, Magna Cum Laude; and Rachel Valiquette, of Colorado Springs, Master of Arts in Grad Interdis Degree Program.