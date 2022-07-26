SCHEELS donates to Play COS
SCHEELS is making a $12,000 donation to support Play COS, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced. This equates to a 3-year commitment to partner with CSPD to give sports balls to kids in Colorado Springs.
In January 2021, the CSPD’s Community Relations Unit developed Play COS. The goal to, through donations, supply each of CSPD’s patrol divisions with sports balls (i.e. footballs, soccer balls, basketballs) for officers to keep in their cruisers to give out to kids and teens during their shift. The program also involves sports-focused events in which officers interact with community members through athletics and recreation.
In the first 18 months of the program, over 2,500 balls were given away, 52 events were held, and donations were made to three community centers and 13 local schools. Play COS also helped eight other local departments, close to two dozen departments nationwide, and helped local military contacts set the groundwork for similar programs.
“We appreciate SCHEELS’ investment in the children of our community through this donation to Play COS. It is an investment in not just the children but in the relationship between the police and our community. The enjoyment of sports crosses all barriers, and these sports balls help everyone enjoy the benefits of spending time playing sports together. With this donation, we will be able to hand out sports balls to children throughout the City of Colorado Springs. While our officers get to enjoy the first few minutes of handing out and playing with the different sports balls and kids, we are happy that then families and friends will also get to enjoy these activities.” said Chief Adrian Vasquez in a release.
SCHEELS Marketing Leader Jacey Sharping said, “SCHEELS is proud to continue our partnership with Play COS and for years to come. We recognize the impact that Play COS is making between the CSPD and youth in our community and are thankful for the opportunity to make a difference within this program!”
To learn more about Play COS, visit coloradosprings.gov/police-department/page/play-cos.
• • •
Education updates
Rhonda Louise Weatherbie McLouth, of Monument, graduated from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas, in May with a Master of Science degree in Instructional Design & Technology.
Delaney St. Pierre, of Colorado Springs, was named to Montclair State University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List. St. Pierre is a Business Administration major at the Montclair, N.J. university.
The following Tri-Lakes area students graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., May 22: Alyssa Twilbeck, of Colorado Springs, was recognized with a major in Political Science and French; and Lianna Ubungen, of Colorado Springs, was recognized with a major in Biology.
The following area students graduated from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, this past year: Jaimee Hilton, of Colorado Springs, bachelor’s degree in Nursing; Misha Matchette, of Colorado Springs, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science; and Aubrey Montreal, of Colorado Springs, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English.
The following area students graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y. this spring: Michael Dussault, of Larkspur, with a Bachelor of Science in physics; and Erin Percy, of Colorado Springs, with a Bachelor of Science in imaging science.