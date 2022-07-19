Education updates
- Sophia Artley, of Monument, was named to the Spring Semester Dean’s List at Gustavus Adophus College, Saint Peter, Minn.
- Stephen Astor, of Colorado Springs, won an award at the Hofstra University Student Film Festival. Astor, Class of 2024, was among the winners in the Best Advanced Film category. Hofstra is in Hempstead, N.Y.
- Eden Bonser, of Palmer Lake, earned Semester Honors for the Spring 2022 semester at Edgewood College, Madison, Wis. Full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor.
- Jessica Stebbins, of Colorado Springs, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Stebbins was initiated at University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
- The following area students graduated from Adams State University, Alamosa, this spring: Natalie Dagan, of Colorado Springs, with a master’s in clinical mental health counseling; and Abigail Tuggle, of Colorado Springs, graduated summa cum laude, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in sculpture.
- The following area students recently graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University, Mitchell, S.D.: Jadie DeLange, of Monument, magna cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; and Charles Young, of Colorado Springs, with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
- The following Tri-Lakes area students graduated from Kansas State University this spring: Tucker Balman, of Monument, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Nathanael Kugler, of Monument, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Christian Moden, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Cum Laude; Jenna Mourn, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; and David Rejeski, of Colorado Springs, Master of Science. The university is in Manhattan, Kansas.
- The following Tri-Lakes area students were named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H., for the spring 2022 semester: Christina Bomberg, of Colorado Springs, earning Highest Honors; and Amelia Weldon, of Colorado Springs, earning Honors.
- The following area students were named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City: Bronwen Marie Bowen, of Colorado Springs (80908); Samantha Marie Everton, of Monument (80132); Jeremiah William Gross, of Monument (80132); Brian Joseph Schimmel, of Colorado Springs (80921); Andrew Michael Wilhelm, of Colorado Springs (80908); and Peter David Wilhelm, of Colorado Springs (80908).
- The following students were named to the Springs 2022 Dean’s List at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Ill.: Caleb Grotelueschen, of Colorado Springs (80921); Collin Kemp, of Larkspur (80118); Laurel Kruse, of Colorado Springs (80908); Becca Losey, of Colorado Springs (80921); and Brooke Sweatman, of Monument (80132).