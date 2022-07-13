education news in brief generic photo.jpg
Education updates

Brianna Nicole Amundson, of Colorado Springs, graduated from South Dakota State in Brookings, S.D., following the spring 2022 semester. Amundson earned a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.

Rilee Britton, of Monument, graduated from Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, with a Bachelor of Science in behavioral neuroscience May 22.

Kylee Crews, of Monument, was named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at St. Cloud State University. She is a student in the College of Education and Learning Design, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education.

David J. Kanaby, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Wichita State University Dean’s Honor Roll for spring 2022. The university is in Wichita, Kansas.

Olivia Parsley, of Colorado Springs, was named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Newman University in Wichita, Kansas, where she is a biology major.

Cassidy R. Werner, of Monument (80132), earned Dean’s List honors at SUNY Canton. Werner is a Physical Therapist Assistant major.

• The following area students graduated from Bismarck State College in Bismarck, N.D., May 13: Ian Martinez, of Colorado Springs, Associate in Applied Science degree in Electrical Transmission System Technology; and Carson Trumpold, of Monument, Associate in Arts degree.

The following Tri-Lakes area students graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology May 6-7: Gavin Hornung, of Monument (80132), Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with Highest Honors; and Jordan Shakhsheer, of Colorado Springs (80921), Master of Science in Cybersecurity

• The following local students received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley at the end of the spring semester: Emma Brouillard, of Colorado Springs, Specialist in Education in School Psychology; Destiny Buller, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Science in Audiology and Speech-Language Sciences and Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies, Magna Cum Laude, Honors Interdisciplinary; Clare Chaddon, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Arts in Art and Design, Magna Cum Laude; Leslee Dominguez, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Bachelor of Arts in Criminology & Criminal Justice; Jenaya Geertsema, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Arts in Art and Design, Summa Cum Laude; Brooke Hoglin, of Monument, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, Cum Laude; Aubrey Johnson, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Olivia Khaliqi, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Arts in Art and Design; Jamie Kooser, Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Alison Langenkamp, of Monument, Bachelor of Music Education; Robin Mantaro, of Monument, Master of Arts in Special Education; Melissa McDaniel, of Monument, Bachelor of Arts in Art and Design; Mary Means, of Monument, Master of Business Administration; Maccee Reed, of Monument, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Exercise Science; Isabel Rokita, of Colorado Springs, Master of Arts in Special Education; Robert Swift, of Larkspur, Bachelor of Music in Music, Magna Cum Laude; and Rachel Valiquette, of Colorado Springs, Master of Arts in Grad Interdis Degree Program.

• The following area students graduated from University of Maryland Global Campus in May: Matthew Ebbs, of Colorado Springs, Associate of Arts; and Johnnie Webb, of Colorado Springs, Master of Science in Information Technology.

