Education updates
• Brianna Nicole Amundson, of Colorado Springs, graduated from South Dakota State in Brookings, S.D., following the spring 2022 semester. Amundson earned a Bachelor of Science in SDSU’s College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.
• Rilee Britton, of Monument, graduated from Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, with a Bachelor of Science in behavioral neuroscience May 22.
• Kylee Crews, of Monument, was named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at St. Cloud State University. She is a student in the College of Education and Learning Design, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education.
• David J. Kanaby, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Wichita State University Dean’s Honor Roll for spring 2022. The university is in Wichita, Kansas.
• Olivia Parsley, of Colorado Springs, was named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Newman University in Wichita, Kansas, where she is a biology major.
• Cassidy R. Werner, of Monument (80132), earned Dean’s List honors at SUNY Canton. Werner is a Physical Therapist Assistant major.
• The following area students graduated from Bismarck State College in Bismarck, N.D., May 13: Ian Martinez, of Colorado Springs, Associate in Applied Science degree in Electrical Transmission System Technology; and Carson Trumpold, of Monument, Associate in Arts degree.
The following Tri-Lakes area students graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology May 6-7: Gavin Hornung, of Monument (80132), Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with Highest Honors; and Jordan Shakhsheer, of Colorado Springs (80921), Master of Science in Cybersecurity
• The following local students received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley at the end of the spring semester: Emma Brouillard, of Colorado Springs, Specialist in Education in School Psychology; Destiny Buller, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Science in Audiology and Speech-Language Sciences and Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies, Magna Cum Laude, Honors Interdisciplinary; Clare Chaddon, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Arts in Art and Design, Magna Cum Laude; Leslee Dominguez, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Bachelor of Arts in Criminology & Criminal Justice; Jenaya Geertsema, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Arts in Art and Design, Summa Cum Laude; Brooke Hoglin, of Monument, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, Cum Laude; Aubrey Johnson, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Olivia Khaliqi, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Arts in Art and Design; Jamie Kooser, Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Alison Langenkamp, of Monument, Bachelor of Music Education; Robin Mantaro, of Monument, Master of Arts in Special Education; Melissa McDaniel, of Monument, Bachelor of Arts in Art and Design; Mary Means, of Monument, Master of Business Administration; Maccee Reed, of Monument, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Exercise Science; Isabel Rokita, of Colorado Springs, Master of Arts in Special Education; Robert Swift, of Larkspur, Bachelor of Music in Music, Magna Cum Laude; and Rachel Valiquette, of Colorado Springs, Master of Arts in Grad Interdis Degree Program.
• The following area students graduated from University of Maryland Global Campus in May: Matthew Ebbs, of Colorado Springs, Associate of Arts; and Johnnie Webb, of Colorado Springs, Master of Science in Information Technology.