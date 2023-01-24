Education updates
- Zach Boone, of Larkspur, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at Southwestern College, Winfield, Kansas, for the fall 2022 semester.
- Central College student Brooklynn Cassens, of Colorado Springs, is studying in London, England, in the spring semester. Cassens is an undecided major in the Class of 2025. Central College is in Pella, Iowa.
- Ally DeLange, of Monument, was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Mount Marty University in Yankton, S.D.
- Katie Doiron, of Monument, wasnamed to the 2022 fall semester Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio.
- Danielle Horne, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Chancellor’s List at Troy University in Troy, Alabama, for the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2022-2023 academic year.
- Abigail Webb, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Dean’s List for 2022-23 fall semester at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa.
- The following area students were named to the 2022 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater: Krya Nicole Edstrom, a Palmer Ridge High School graduate, of Monument, Dean’s Honor Roll; and Grace Elizabeth McReynolds, a Rampart High School graduate, of Colorado Springs, President’s Honor Roll. Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.
- The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Dean’s List or Dean’s Honor’s for the fall semester: Seth Arnold, of Colorado Springs, a student in the College of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List; Natalie Unger, of Colorado Springs, a student in the School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List; and Evan Weatherby, of Monument, a student in the College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor “dean’s list”, but some grant the “Dean’s Honor List” and “Dean’s High Honor List.”
Tri-Lakes Women’s Club 2023 grant process is open
The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club’s grant application for 2023 is available. Organizations eligible to apply for a grant — a maximum of $2,000 — include nonprofits, public service organizations and public schools that serve the Tri-Lakes area. The application package includes instructions as well as other important qualifying information.
The TLWC program focuses on smaller organizations that typically do not have the staffing or resources to pursue grants from major granting foundations. Since 1973, TLWC has provided over $1 million in grant funds to local organizations. Previous recipients include local fire and police departments, Emergency Incident Support, Mountain Community Senior Services, Adaptive Physical Education Programs, Monument Warriors-Special Olympics (pictured), Rocky Mountain Music Alliance, Tri-Lakes Cares, the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, and numerous Lewis-Palmer School District 38 schools.
