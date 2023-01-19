Tri-Lakes Women’s Club 2023 grant process now open
The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club’s grant application for 2023 is now available. Organizations eligible to apply for a grant — a maximum of $2,000 — include nonprofits, public service organizations and public schools that serve the Tri-Lakes area. The application package includes instructions as well as other important qualifying information.
The TLWC program focuses on smaller organizations that typically do not have the staffing or resources to pursue grants from major granting foundations.
Since 1973, TLWC has provided over $1 million in grant funds to local organizations. Previous recipients include local fire and police departments, Emergency Incident Support, Mountain Community Senior Services, Adaptive Physical Education Programs, Monument Warriors-Special Olympics (pictured), Rocky Mountain Music Alliance, Tri-Lakes Cares, the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, and numerous Lewis-Palmer School District 38 schools.
• • •
Education updates
- Tanner Ausec, of Colorado Springs, made the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester.
- Meera Bhatia, of Monument, was among nearly 200 student musicians from Oberlin College and Conservatory, Oberlin, Ohio, to perform in Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall Dec. 2. The private gala was held for the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations to honor the work of Csaba Korösi, president of the UN General Assembly, and diplomatic and UN staff communities around the world. Under the direction of Raphael Jiménez, a professor of conducting and director of Oberlin Orchestras, the program included Adolphus Hailstork’s “Amazing Grace”; Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor, Op. 18,” and Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125.”
- Ainsley Coil, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Berry College, Rome, Ga.
- Jamie Masey, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester at Angelo State University in San Angelo Texas. Masey is majoring in nursing.
- Samuel McKinley of Colorado Springs, earned a Master of Science in Organizational Management Dec. 16 from Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb.
- Sarah Miller, of Monument, was named to the University of Sioux Falls (Sioux Falls, S.D.) Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Miller is majoring in Business Administration.
- The following area students graduated from University of Nebraska-Lincol Dec. 16-17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln: Ella Axelrod, of Monument, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts; Sarah Elizabeth Baker, of Colorado Springs, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction; and Sydney Lee Lambert, of Colorado Springs, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; and Hayden Benet Lloyd, of Monument, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.