Education updates

• Autumn Belcher, of Colorado Springs, was named to the 2022 Fall Semester Dean’s List at Midway University in Midway, Ky.

• Connor Dalrymple, of Colorado Springs (80908), was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio.

• Luke Fredrick, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarke University, Dubuque, Iowa.

• Makenna Hageman, of Monument, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D.

• Jonah Isakson, of Colorado Springs, was named to the 2022 fall semester academic honors list at Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln, Neb.

• Ian Martinez, of Colorado Springs, was named to the President’s Honor Roll with a 4.00 GPA for the Fall 2022 semester at Bismarck State College in Bismarck, N.D.

• Briana Nelson, of Monument, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisc.

• Paige Perret, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Valdosta State University, Valdosta, Ga.

• Grant Rodny, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Dean’s List at Lehigh University in the Fall 2022 semester. The university is in Bethlehem, Pa.

• The following students were named to the fall 2022 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio: Charles Cook, of Colorado Springs (80921); Emily Hakalmazian, of Colorado Springs (80908); and Betsy Ziegler, of Colorado Springs (80908).

• The following students earned a 3.90 GPA or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours to qualify for the Fall 2022 honors list at Concordia University, Seward, Neb.: Greta Corneliusen, of Colorado Springs; Mikayla Curl, of Colorado Springs; Travis Green, of Colorado Springs; and Rileigh Watts, of Colorado Springs.

• The following students were named to the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall semester 2022: Mollie Albanesi, of Monument; Andrew Keegan, of Colorado Springs; and Kathleen Smith, of Monument. Gonzaga is in Spokane, Wash.

• The following students were named to the Gonzaga University President’s List for fall semester 2022: Gideon Davis, of Colorado Springs; and Marlee Mikesell, of Monument.

• The following students were named to the 2022 fall Dean’s List at Newman University in Wichita, Kansas: Nicolas Baba, of Colorado Springs; Olivia Parsley, of Colorado Springs; and Cora Ricke, of Colorado Springs.

• The following students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University, which is based in Manchester, N.H.: Thomas Atwood, of Colorado Springs; Rheanna Granich, of Colorado Springs; and Kyle Lindsey, of Colorado Springs (80920).

• The following were named were named to the Fall 2022 Presidents’s List at Southern New Hampshire University: Amrita Bal, of Colorado Springs; Elayna Bowe, of Colorado Springs; Megan Dooley, of Monument; Kammie Elliott, of Colorado Springs; Justin Pacheco, of Monument; Cheyenne Rohrer, of Monument; and Rachael Witkay, of Monument.

• The following students earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2022 semester: David Martinez, of Monument, majoring in Entrepreneurship; and Carter Watts, of Colorado Springs, majoring in Finance.