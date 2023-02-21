Education updates

• Emma Ballard, of Colorado Springs, graduated from Harding University, Searcy, Arkansas, with a Bachelor of Arts in communication sciences and disorders on Dec. 17. Ballard was also named to the dean’s list for the fall semester 2022.

• Mackenzie Kait Dudevoir, of Colorado Springs, a fourth year student studying marketing at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List.

• Erin Evanitz, of Colorado Springs, was named to the University of Iowa dean’s list for the both the spring and fall 2022 semesters. The university is in Iowa City.

• Mackenzie Pepper, of Monument, was named to the Saint Mary’s College Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. The college is in Notre Dame, Indiana.

• Alex Pierce, of Palmer Lake, a junior in the College of Education and Human Service Professions studying Pre Teaching Physical Science at University of Minnesota Duluth was named to the Fall Semester 2022 Dean’s List.

•Amelia Weldon, of Colorado Springs, was named to the University of New Hampshire’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 Semester. The university is in Durham, N.H.

• The following area students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D.: Rayna Leann Lowe, of Colroado Springs; Abigail Elizabeth Nelson, of Monument; and Aubrey Josephine Surage, of Monument.

• The following students were named to the dean’s list, which requires a GPA of 3.5, or president’s list, which requires a perfect 4.0 GPA, for the fall 2022 semester at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas: Cole Beutelschies, of Colorado Springs, was named to the President’s List; Bethany Harris, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Dean’s List; and Ashley Wallau, of Monument, was named to the Dean’s List.

• The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. for the Fall 2022 semester: Miranda McCauley, of Colorado Springs; and Ryan Wood, of Colorado Springs.

• The following area students were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas: Lisanne Cheatham, of Colorado Springs, a senior studying integrated marketing communication; Amalie Harvey, of Colorado Springs, a senior studying environmental science & French; Joseph McKinley, of Colorado Springs, a sophomore studying English; Katie Nalley, of Monument, a junior studying special education; Emma Grace Pace, of Monument, a freshman studying social work; Lindsey Parker, of Colorado Springs, a senior studying social work; Kylea Roitsch, of Colorado Springs, a sophomore studying health studies & missions; and Kade Walker, of Colorado Springs, a senior studying accounting & information systems.

• The following students graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West Campus in San Jose, California on Dec. 16: Aubree Petty, of Colorado Springs; and Neal Surani, of Colorado Springs.

• The following students were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at University of Iowa, Iowa City: Jennifer Liu, of Colorado Springs; and Lydia Rose, of Colorado Springs.

• The following area students graduated from Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont. Dec. 16: Michael Tromara, of Colorado Springs; Calli Veautour, of Colorado Springs; and Monica West, of Colorado Springs

• The following students were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas: Anthony Depner, of Colorado Springs; and Allyson Williams of Colorado Springs.