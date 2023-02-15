Education updates

• Autumn Belcher, of Colorado Springs, was named to the 2022 Fall Semester Dean’s List at Midway University in Midway, Ky.

• Connor Dalrymple, of Colorado Springs (80908), was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio.

• Luke Fredrick, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarke University, Dubuque, Iowa.

• Makenna Hageman, of Monument, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D.

• Jonah Isakson, of Colorado Springs, was named to the 2022 fall semester academic honors list at Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln, Neb.

• Ian Martinez, of Colorado Springs, was named to the President’s Honor Roll with a 4.00 GPA for the Fall 2022 semester at Bismarck State College in Bismarck, N.D.

• Briana Nelson, of Monument, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisc.

• Paige Perret, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Valdosta State University, Valdosta, Ga.

• Grant Rodny, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Dean’s List at Lehigh University in the Fall 2022 semester. The university is in Bethlehem, Pa.

• The following students were named to the fall 2022 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio: Charles Cook, of Colorado Springs (80921); Emily Hakalmazian, of Colorado Springs (80908); and Betsy Ziegler, of Colorado Springs (80908).

• The following students earned a 3.90 GPA or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours to qualify for the Fall 2022 honors list at Concordia University, Seward, Neb.: Greta Corneliusen, of Colorado Springs; Mikayla Curl, of Colorado Springs; Travis Green, of Colorado Springs; and Rileigh Watts, of Colorado Springs.

• The following students were named to the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall semester 2022: Mollie Albanesi, of Monument; Andrew Keegan, of Colorado Springs; and Kathleen Smith, of Monument. Gonzaga is in Spokane, Wash.

• The following students were named to the Gonzaga University President’s List for fall semester 2022: Gideon Davis, of Colorado Springs; and Marlee Mikesell, of Monument.

• The following students were named to the 2022 fall Dean’s List at Newman University in Wichita, Kansas: Nicolas Baba, of Colorado Springs; Olivia Parsley, of Colorado Springs; and Cora Ricke, of Colorado Springs.

• The following students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University, which is based in Manchester, N.H.: Thomas Atwood, of Colorado Springs; Rheanna Granich, of Colorado Springs; and Kyle Lindsey, of Colorado Springs (80920).

• The following were named were named to the Fall 2022 Presidents’s List at Southern New Hampshire University: Amrita Bal, of Colorado Springs; Elayna Bowe, of Colorado Springs; Megan Dooley, of Monument; Kammie Elliott, of Colorado Springs; Justin Pacheco, of Monument; Cheyenne Rohrer, of Monument; and Rachael Witkay, of Monument.

• The following students earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2022 semester: David Martinez, of Monument, majoring in Entrepreneurship; and Carter Watts, of Colorado Springs, majoring in Finance.

• • •

Scottish American Military Society Post 1806 to host potluck

MONUMENT • Scottish American Military Society Post 1806 is holding its Annual Celtic Pot Luck at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19 in the Woodmoor Barn Community Center, 1691 Woodmoor Drive. "SAMS" is a 501(c)19 veterans service organization with membership of active and retired veterans (plus spouses and widows) with ancestral connection to Scotland, Ulster Scots, current and former members of Commonwealth Forces. Contact John at russelljohn515@gmail.com for more information.