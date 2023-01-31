Elected official volunteer needed for El Paso County Board of Health

The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking one new member to serve on the El Paso County Board of Health. Applications are limited to elected officials from municipal corporation located in El Paso County other than from the City of Colorado Springs.

Applications for the open position are due by Feb. 3. Interviews will be conducted Feb. 15 and 16.

The El Paso County Board of Health is the governing body for El Paso County Public Health. The Board of Health governs the agency through the establishment of policy, approval of budgets, and appointment of the public health director.

Regular Board meetings are held monthly on the fourth Wednesday of the month beginning at 8:30 a.m., and may be followed by work or executive sessions when noted on the current month's agenda.

Regular meetings are hosted on the first floor of the Citizens Service Center, unless otherwise indicated.

Meeting dates, times and meeting agendas are posted on El Paso County Public Health’s website at www.elpasocountyhealth.org. All meetings are open to the public.

The volunteer application can be accessed at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.

Email completed applications to ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.

• • •

CSPD is seeking volunteers for Victim Advocacy Unit

The Colorado Springs Police Department Victim Advocacy Unit is seeking volunteers to help our staff provide the critical resources and support to crime victims in Colorado Springs.

Being victimized in a criminal act can be a very traumatic experience. The CSPD VAU is available to provide services and support to those who have been victimized by crimes that are covered by Colorado's Victim Rights Act. Some of the services provided include:

Immediate crisis intervention and safety planning (24-hours a day, 7-days a week on-call victim assistance)

Information on the Colorado Victim Rights Act (VRA)

Assistance in completing applications for the Crime Victim Compensation Fund

Referrals to community agencies and resources

Support during the investigative process and education on the criminal justice system

Arrangement of interpretation services for victims with limited English proficiency

Information and assistance on obtaining protection orders

Volunteers work side-by-side with CSPD full-time staff. Many volunteers feel rewarded by helping those in need and by developing professional skills and specialized networking opportunities.

After applying, those who are selected to become a VAU volunteer will be provided 40 hours of specialized training at the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy starting April 4. The academy is comprised of four-hour evening classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with additional training following the academy. Participants will be trained in victim advocacy skills including crisis intervention, community resources, and Victim Advocacy Unit operations. Students will also gain a general understanding on the various units and functions of the Colorado Springs Police Department. In conjunction with the academy, on-the-job training is provided to those volunteers recruited to the unit. Applications close March 12.

To enroll in the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy and train to become a CSPD volunteer victim advocate, please complete an online application at springscaps.org. All applicants are required to complete a criminal background check and polygraph prior to the enrollment in the training academy.

If you have questions regarding the VAU Volunteer Program, contact the VAU Volunteer Specialist David Shaw at 719-444-7527.

• • •

Tri-Lakes Women’s Club 2023 grant process is open

The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club’s grant application for 2023 is available. Organizations eligible to apply for a grant — a maximum of $2,000 — include nonprofits, public service organizations and public schools that serve the Tri-Lakes area. The application package includes instructions as well as other important qualifying information.

The TLWC program focuses on smaller organizations that typically do not have the staffing or resources to pursue grants from major granting foundations. Since 1973, TLWC has provided over $1 million in grant funds to local organizations. Previous recipients include local fire and police departments, Emergency Incident Support, Mountain Community Senior Services, Adaptive Physical Education Programs, Monument Warriors-Special Olympics (pictured), Rocky Mountain Music Alliance, Tri-Lakes Cares, the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, and numerous Lewis-Palmer School District 38 schools.

The application package includes instructions as well as other important qualifying information and will be available until March 15 on the club’s website, tlwc.net.