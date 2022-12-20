Tri-Lakes Lions Club donates to Monument Fire District
Tri-Lakes Lions Club recently presented a check for $1,488 as a Christmas donation to Monument Fire District in support of purchasing new radio equipment for first responders.
Education updates
Rowan Block, of Colorado Springs, was among the students admitted to the Lassonde Founders program for 2022-23. The program is provided by the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute — a top-5 ranked division of the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Block also received a scholarship from LEI. Thirty-nine students, including some returning to the program for the second or third year, were admitted into the residential entrepreneur program for undergraduate students. They moved into Lassonde Studios in August for the 2022-23 academic year.
On Nov. 4 School of Music Professor Dr. Jeffery Ames debuted his masterwork composition, “Requiem for Colour”, at Belmont’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts. Musical Theatre major Miranda McCauley, of Colorado Springs, performed in Belmont’s Oratorio in front of an audience of more than 1,200 people. Belmont University is in Nashville, Tenn.
Abigail Sekutera, of Colorado Springs, graduated from Wheaton College, Wheaton, Ill., with a Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts Nursing in August.
Colorado Springs student accepted into National Youth Anti-Drug Association
Abi Hines, a high school junior from Colorado Springs, was recently accepted into the National Youth Anti-Drug Association. She applied for this position through Health Occupation Students of America, a student-led organization empowering future health professionals, and Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America.
Hines also serves as the HOSA Chapter President for Destinations Career Academy of Colorado in Westminster, where she is a student. Hines was selected to attend CADCA’s 33rd National Leadership Forum in Washington, D.C., in January, where she will join a community of youth leaders from around the nation who collectively campaign for resources to build safe, health, drug-free communities.
“I never realized there were so many opportunities in high school. I didn’t know forums like these were accessible to high school students and that there were so many opportunities to learn about healthcare. I also enjoy meeting other students who share similar medical career interests,” Hines said in a new release.