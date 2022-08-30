Education updates
- More than 3,000 Baylor University graduates — including nearly 90 graduates who completed their degree requirements in 2020 and 2021 — received their degrees during four commencement ceremonies May 13-14. Among them were these Tri-Lakes area students graduated from the Waco, Texas university: Christine Couchman, of Colorado Springs (80921), Master of Public Health, Public Health, Graduate School; Makenzie Hull, of Monument (80132), Bachelor of Arts, Medical Humanities, College of Arts & Sciences; Mallory Lynn Mikesell, of Monument (80132), Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Louise Herrington School of Nursing; Rebekah Brooke Miller, of Colorado Springs (80908), Bachelor of Arts, Medical Humanities, Summa Cum Laude, College of Arts & Sciences; Sarah Kathleen Miller, of Monument (80132), Bachelor of Science, Apparel Merchandising, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences; and Lindsey Grace Purdham, of Colorado Springs (80908) Bachelor of Arts, Communication, Magna Cum Laude, College of Arts & Sciences.
- The following area students were named to the Baylor University Dean’s Academic Honor List for the Springs 2022 semester: Makayla Boekes, of Larkspur (80118), College of Arts & Sciences; Torrie Brodish, of Colorado Springs (80908), Hankamer School of Business; Emma Franzen, of Colorado Springs (80921), Hankamer School of Business; Aubrey Huffman, of Monument (80132), School of Education; Madeleine Huffman, of Monument (80132), School of Education; Makenzie Hull, of Monument (80132), College of Arts & Sciences; Madilyn Martinez, of Colorado Springs (80908), College of Arts & Sciences; Rebekah Miller, of Colorado Springs (80908), College of Arts & Sciences; Lindsey Purdham, of Colorado Springs (80908), College of Arts & Sciences; Sydney Purdham, of Colorado Springs (80908), Hankamer School of Business; Avery Trowbridge, of Monument (80132), College of Arts & Sciences; and Braden West, of Colorado Springs (80908), Hankamer School of Business. The university is in Waco, Texas.
- These area students were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 swemester at Illinois Wesleayan University in Bloomington, Ill.: Kristen Lee, of Colorado Springs, a senior majoring in Nursing; and Marson Mulvin, of Larkspur, a sophomore majoring in Theatre Design/Technology.
- The following area students graduated in May from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill.: Brendan Johnston, of Colorado Springs, BA in Biblical & Theological Studies; Caleb Matthias Grotelueschen, of Colorado Springs, BA in Psychology; and Jessalyn Weary, of Colorado Springs, BS in Applied Health Science and a minor in Psychology.
• • •
Jackson Creek Senior Living hosts luau
Jackson Creek Senior Living will host a Hawaiian luau party and performance by the Magic of the Pacific Islands Polynesian Dancers from 4 to 6:15 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9.
Guests are invited to don colorful attire and head to Jackson Creek’s backyard oasis, at 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, where they’ll be treated to a tropical luau featuring a traditional pig roast, sides and dessert along with live music and entertainment.
This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Call Laura Hale at 719-725-6060 or visit jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events.
• • •
PPACG Area Agency on Aging, Ent Credit Union offer retirement planning webinars
Successful retirement means making important decisions and planning ahead for financial, medical, legal, social and other retirement challenges. The PPACG Area Agency on Aging and Ent Credit Union are partnering with local experts to offer an exciting selection of classes to help people plan for the retirement they want. The series provides the knowledge and tools that soon-to-be retirees need to get a “jump start” on their future. Adults 55-65 or those planning to retire in the next five years are encouraged to attend, but this series is beneficial to all adults.
Registration is required; sign up online at ppacg.org/events. Check the events and registration page for full details.
Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. — Making the Golden Years Golden. Are you eagerly awaiting retirement, or does it seem too far in the future to think about? It is never too early for planning and never too late to start. In this session, people of all ages will have the ability to explore options, identify priorities, figure out how much to save, and start to build a plan. Presenter: Ent Team.
Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. — Social Security 101. As you begin to approach retirement, you may see a flood of information that may or may not be fully accurate. The session will address Social Security questions including benefits calculations, benefit eligibility factors, application process, an overview of all the different benefits Social Security administers and more. Presenter: Josh Weller, Public Affairs Specialist, Social Security Administration.
Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. — Meaning and Purpose In Retirement. Just as you can benefit from financial planning for retirement, so you can benefit from planning for a sense of meaning and purpose. This session invites you to think about how you can create the life you want in your retirement phase of life. Presenter: Sara Honn Qualls, Ph.D., ABPP, Kraemer Family Professor of Aging Studies and Professor of Psychology, Director, Gerontology Center.