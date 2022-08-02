Pine Creek student represents Colorado at American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation
Dana Ko, of Colorado Springs, is one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation session July 23-30 in Washington, D.C.
As part of the premier ALA program, two outstanding high school seniors are selected to represent their respective state as “senators” at ALA Girls Nation after participating in one of 50 ALA Girls State sessions across the country. ALA Girls Nation is a leadership conference that provides aspiring young women leaders with insight into how the government operates, instills a sense of pride in our country, and promotes civic engagement.
Ko, a rising senior at Pine Creek High School, is the Speech and Debate president at PCHS and is involved in student government, a member of National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, and National Spanish Honor Society. Ko serves on the board for the Colorado Association for Gifted and Talented and is involved with the BORGEN Project.
At ALA Girls Nation, Ko participated in mock senate sessions complete with caucuses and debating bills.
• • •
LPHS grad wins teaching award
1999 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate Dr. Jeffrey Sekavec is the recipient of the 2022 Colby Community College Tangeman Award for Teaching Excellence. The announcement came at CCC’s commencement May 13 in Colby, Kansas.
The Tangeman Award was established in 1988 and named after the school’s second president, Dr. James Tangeman. Each year, a committee of previous recipients and current CCC students makes the selection.
Sekavec, the biology program director and a CCC alumnus, has ties to the college that span more than two decades. His father is the late Dr. Jay Sekavec, the supervising dentist for the college’s dental hygiene program. In 2018, the facility on campus was named the Dr. Jay G. Sekavec D.D.S. Lab.
Jeff Sekavec graduated from CCC in 2004 and became close to acclaimed late chemistry instructor Dr. Max Pickerill. Sekavec got his first experience in higher education instruction when team-teaching summer chemistry and then taught all of the courses one semester when Pickerill fell ill.
Sekavec was raised as an Air Force “brat” and later joined the Air Force and played football for the Air Force Academy Falcons.
His background includes working in law enforcement and training and consulting in the first responder realm. He has done graduate student teaching and research at Fort Hays State University and serves as the Noyce STEM Education partnership site director. Aside from his role as biology program director at CCC, he is the STEM division chair.
Sekavec’s associate degree in chemistry from CCC was the starting point for a bachelor’s in biology from Bethany College, a master’s in microbiology from Fort Hays State University, and a Doctor of Management with a concentration in homeland security from Colorado Technical University.